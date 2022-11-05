 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarence field hockey wins regional to return to state semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Clarence vs. Williamsville North

Avrey Cannistra (15) of Clarence hits the ball as Williamsville North's Lily Baumann (23) tries to catch her during the Section VI Class A field hockey championship at West Seneca West High School on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Clarence earned a return trip to the Class A state semifinals in field hockey with a 3-0 victory against Section V’s Brighton on Saturday in the Far West Regionals at Medina.

The Red Devils got goals from Elle Ridge in the first quarter, Natalie Myslinski in the second quarter and Avrey Cannistra after halftime.

Brenna Lincoln has been solid in goal all season, and Clarence posted its 12th shutout in its 17 victories.  

Last fall, Clarence headed to Centerrreach High for the state final four for the first time in program history with a 17-0 record. The team lost to Northport but coach Marrisa Faso said a new standard had been set for her program and noted the juniors on that team would have “salt in the wound” when they returned as seniors.

 Clarence will take an 18-0 mark to Centerreach and has gotten huge seasons from returning All-Western New York first-teamers and seniors Ridge and Myslinski. Ridge has a team-high 19 goals and leads the section with 40 points. Myslinski has scored 11 goals and is among the top 10 in scoring in the section. Lincoln is among 11 seniors listed on the roster.

People are also reading…

Clarence will face Cicero-North Syracuse next Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bennett coach Steve McDuffie celebrating with his players after the win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News