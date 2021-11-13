Clarence field hockey season ends in state semifinal, but a new standard has been set

CENTEREACH – Sadness was not the emotion. Nor was heartbreak, nor anger, nor shock.
Rather, when zeroes had finally, formally filled the clock, the overriding sentiment was disappointment.
Not that it was over. Rather, because in the estimation of coach Marissa Faso, her Clarence field hockey team was unable to perform at the level it had set for themselves in a remarkable – and potentially program-defining – season.
“We did not play well,” Faso said. “That simple."
The Red Devils lost 5-0 to Section XI champion Northport in a New York Public High School Athletic Association Class AA semifinal Saturday at Centereach High School.
"I am just so upset because with such an incredible season, such incredible individual and team effort throughout the entire season, it’s so sad to be leaving on this note, when I really wish we could have played to our ability and our standard," Faso said. "I can’t give an excuse why we didn’t play that way. It’s just sad that it has to end here in the way that it did.”
Clarence finished the season with a 17-1 record overall, which Faso and her team will celebrate. But she hopes the players who return for the 2022 season will hold on to the bitter memory of what transpired on Long Island.
Olivia McKenna’s goal 4:53 into the game would be all that Northport would need. But the Tigers kept attacking. Shannon Smith’s goal at the start of the second quarter increased the lead to 2-0, and Sophia Bica’s strike with 3:29 left in the half pushed the advantage to 3-0.
The game was paused for more than an hour due to tornado warning for New York City and Long Island. Once the game resumed, so, too, did the Tigers’ assault. Angelina Longo grew Northport’s lead to 4-0 with 2:37 left in the third quarter, and Smith’s second of the game 5:04 into the fourth guaranteed that the Tigers would go on to meet Section II's Shenendehowa in the championship game. Shenendehowa beat Section I champion Mamaroneck 1-0 in the other semifinal.
“Northport is a phenomenal field hockey team,” Faso said. “They are. I think our team is phenomenal, too. I’m mostly just gutted in the 11-on-11 play. I would have loved to have seen us on our best day.”
Instead, the Red Devils return home – proud of what they accomplished, but with a rallying cry for next season.
“We broke through our own ceiling, as far as winning the section, winning the region,” Faso said. “For Clarence, as an entire organization, we’ve never made it past the regionals. It’s huge for us just to be here. We’re really excited about that progress and growth.
"We have a lot of juniors coming back that are probably going to have some salt in the wound starting next year after this performance.”
She was getting warmed up.
“I hope knowing that this is our expectation of play moving forward,” Faso said. “For our ECIC play, for our regional play, this is the standard moving forward for us as a team and an organization. I really hope so. I hope they walk away from this season feeling so, so proud all of the amazing accolades and effort they put forth, and that ending it this way is going to be sour.”