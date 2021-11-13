Clarence field hockey season ends in state semifinal, but a new standard has been set

Olivia McKenna’s goal 4:53 into the game would be all that Northport would need. But the Tigers kept attacking. Shannon Smith’s goal at the start of the second quarter increased the lead to 2-0, and Sophia Bica’s strike with 3:29 left in the half pushed the advantage to 3-0.

The game was paused for more than an hour due to tornado warning for New York City and Long Island. Once the game resumed, so, too, did the Tigers’ assault. Angelina Longo grew Northport’s lead to 4-0 with 2:37 left in the third quarter, and Smith’s second of the game 5:04 into the fourth guaranteed that the Tigers would go on to meet Section II's Shenendehowa in the championship game. Shenendehowa beat Section I champion Mamaroneck 1-0 in the other semifinal.

“Northport is a phenomenal field hockey team,” Faso said. “They are. I think our team is phenomenal, too. I’m mostly just gutted in the 11-on-11 play. I would have loved to have seen us on our best day.”

Instead, the Red Devils return home – proud of what they accomplished, but with a rallying cry for next season.