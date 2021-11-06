Clarence field hockey heads to Class A Final Four

PITTSFORD – Emma Muchow and the Clarence field hockey team were cognizant of the fact that by playing in the Class A field hockey regional championship game, they were one step closer to program history.
But as the first half of the regional championship game progressed against Penfield, they were also cognizant of the fact that their offense wasn’t fluid.
The Red Devils were nervous in a new experience, and at times in the first half found themselves getting frustrated with each other on the field. At halftime, the Red Devils made it clear in a team discussion that if they wanted to win, they had to consider the big picture, and each other.
That helped propel Clarence to a 2-0 win against Penfield of Section V on Saturday at Sutherland High School, and to a spot in the Class A Final Four.
“We said, ‘We need to be nicer, kinder to each other,' ” Muchow said. “This is just a game, but we need to win it.”
Clarence (17-0) will play either Massapequa of Section VIII or Northport of Section XI in a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A semifinal at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Centereach High School on Long Island. The winner advances to the Class A state championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday at Centereach.
“In Clarence field hockey history, no team has ever made it past the regional final, and there’s only two teams that have made it past the section finals, so this is a huge deal for us,” said Muchow, whose goal gave the Red Devils a 1-0 lead early in the second half. “Our team is really young this year, so this shows a lot for our team. They really brought it, and we’re making history.”
With 90 seconds left in the first half, Penfield goalie Meghan Kuzniar stopped Muchow’s shot and kept the game scoreless going into the second half.
But Muchow scored 6:26 into the second half off a penalty corner, and her goal helped spark the Red Devils' offensive flow in the second half. Leighton Parlato gave the Red Devils a 2-0 lead with 42.4 seconds left in the third quarter.
“Elle Ridge took the shot and she has an amazing shot, it was really strong, and I just got my stick on it,” Muchow said of her goal. “I played pads and I tipped it in. It all started with Elle.”
Vestal eliminates Williamsville South
Lauren Montgomery's goal with 5:08 left in the first half tied the game and gave Williamsville South some life in a Class B regional final against Vestal.
The Billies, though, had to contend with a speedy, skilled and experienced Golden Bears team from Section IV that continued to apply defensive pressure in a 4-1 win over the Billies.
Trailing 1-0 after the first 15 minutes and without a shot on goal, Montgomery put Williamsville’s first shot on goal about three minutes into the second quarter, and the Billies (13-5) were unable to convert on a penalty corner two minutes later.
But Montgomery’s goal tied the game at 1-1 and Grace Haven’s second goal gave Vestal a 2-1 lead three minutes into the second half.
“To make it to regionals, we talked about that, and it’s not an easy thing to do, and how we would have to play our best,” Billies coach Mary Ferenczy said. “Unfortunately, when the second goal was scored, we got a little discombobulated and we were scrambling from there.”
With about four minutes left in the third, Vestal goalie Jaylin Hurley stopped South’s Olivia Van Dusen on a one-on-one scoring chance. But with seconds left in the third, Vestal’s Ella Coleman scored off a penalty corner just before the buzzer and gave the Bears a 3-1 lead. Lily Carey’s goal with 10:46 left gave Vestal a 4-1 lead.
“After the second goal was scored, and the high ball on the third goal, we sort of let up on our intensity,” Ferenczy said. “I felt when it was a 1-1 game, we were right there.”
Vestal will face either Garden City of Section VIII or Harborfields of Section XI in a Class B state semifinal at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at Centereach.
Akron’s shutout streak ends
The shutout streak ended for Akron in the Class C regional title game. So did the season.
Whitney Point of Section IV scored four first-half goals en route to an 11-0 win against Akron in the Class C regional final. Whitney Point is ranked first in the state and fourth nationally in the MaxPreps.com state and national high school field hockey rankings.
Akron (15-1) hadn’t given up a goal this season to its opponents, but gave up two in first quarter against Whitney Point (16-0). Then, the Eagles scored three goals in a span of four minutes in the third quarter.
Akron goalie Marissa Brege made 10 saves.
Whitney Point will face either Carle Place of Section VIII or Pierson of Section XI in a NYSPHSAA Class C semifinal at noon Nov. 13 at Centereach.