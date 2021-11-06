Clarence field hockey heads to Class A Final Four

PITTSFORD – Emma Muchow and the Clarence field hockey team were cognizant of the fact that by playing in the Class A field hockey regional championship game, they were one step closer to program history.

But as the first half of the regional championship game progressed against Penfield, they were also cognizant of the fact that their offense wasn’t fluid.

The Red Devils were nervous in a new experience, and at times in the first half found themselves getting frustrated with each other on the field. At halftime, the Red Devils made it clear in a team discussion that if they wanted to win, they had to consider the big picture, and each other.

That helped propel Clarence to a 2-0 win against Penfield of Section V on Saturday at Sutherland High School, and to a spot in the Class A Final Four.

“We said, ‘We need to be nicer, kinder to each other,' ” Muchow said. “This is just a game, but we need to win it.”

Clarence (17-0) will play either Massapequa of Section VIII or Northport of Section XI in a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A semifinal at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Centereach High School on Long Island. The winner advances to the Class A state championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday at Centereach.