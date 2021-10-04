 Skip to main content
Clarence, East Aurora on top of WNY girls soccer coaches polls
  • Updated
Lancaster Clarence girls soccer

Clarence player Allison Greene and Lancaster player Julia Benham battle for a loose ball during the first half at Lancaster High School on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in girls soccer through games of Oct. 3.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Large schools (AA and A) 

1. Clarence (7)          79

2. Grand Island (1)    70

3. Williamsville East   61

4. Lancaster              57

5. Niagara Wheatfield 52

6. Iroquois                37

7. Williamsville North  25

8. Williamsville South  23

9. North Tonawanda    19

10. Pioneer                12

Also receiving votes: Amherst, Orchard Park 

Small schools (B, C and D)

1. East Aurora (5)    87

2. Frewsburg (1)      76

3. Fredonia              69

4. Lew-Port (2)        66

5. Roy-Hart             57

6. City Honors         47

7. St. Mary's (2)      40

8. Portville              36

9. Allegany-Limestone  30

10. Holland/West Vall.  21

Also receiving votes: Ellicottville, Alden, Wilson, Springville, Albion, Chautauqua Lake, Mount Saint Mary Academy, North Collins, Olean, Lake Shore. 

