Clarence, East Aurora on top of WNY girls soccer coaches polls

Here are the Western New York coaches polls in girls soccer through games of Oct. 3.
First-place votes in parenthesis
Large schools (AA and A)
1. Clarence (7) 79
2. Grand Island (1) 70
3. Williamsville East 61
4. Lancaster 57
5. Niagara Wheatfield 52
6. Iroquois 37
7. Williamsville North 25
8. Williamsville South 23
9. North Tonawanda 19
10. Pioneer 12
Also receiving votes: Amherst, Orchard Park
Small schools (B, C and D)
1. East Aurora (5) 87
2. Frewsburg (1) 76
3. Fredonia 69
4. Lew-Port (2) 66
5. Roy-Hart 57