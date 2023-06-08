Clarence is the first Section VI flag football champion.

The Red Devils beat Pioneer, 32-6, Thursday at Sweet Home in a game delayed from Wednesday by the air quality issues in the region.

Clarence took a 26-0 lead before Pioneer got on the board and then added another score to cap its victory and earn a regional game with a Section V opponent next week at Highmark Stadium.

Ella Corry threw three touchdowns passes and the Clarence touchdowns were scored by Sienna Heary, who had two, Gabby Irwin, Laure Chiaino and Sammy Payne. Emily McClouth recorded an interception.

The Red Devils were dominant for much of their inaugural season, and especially in the playoffs with a 51-0 victory against Williamsville South in the pre-quarterfinals, 40-12 over Sweet Home in the quarterfinals, and 34-6 over Orchard Park in the semifinals.

Clarence was among 15 first-year programs this spring after 12 schools took part in the pilot program last year with funding help from the Bills.

The sport was granted “emerging status” by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association in July. In February, NYSPHSAA approved flag football to be a championship sport beginning in spring of 2024.

The Red Devils are coached by Mark Layer, who previously coached football and girls basketball at the school, and had an initial roster of 24 players.