Clarence, Canisius battle to 'exciting' scoreless tie in boys soccer

A scoreless draw in soccer doesn’t sound exciting, but some who were at Clarence High School on Tuesday insist the match between the Clarence Red Devils and the Canisius Crusaders was far from dull.

“It was one of the most eventful uneventful games I’ve ever been involved with,” Clarence’s first-year head coach Andrew Gates said.

Canisius coach Joe Salem also is in his first year, so the draw is the first blemish on either coach’s record.

“It was exciting as it can be,” Salem said. “Sometimes in soccer, those are the best games. It was a fun game, great weather out there and I was very pleased with the performance.”

Clarence is 2-0-1 after previous wins over defending Monsignor Martin Athletic Association champion Nichols and St. Joe’s. Canisius, which lost to Nichols in last season’s Monsignor Martin championship game, had beaten Orchard Park in its only other game.

Williamsville East girls soccer team cruises to victory at Amherst in season opener Williamsville East wasted little time getting the jump on host Amherst, as the Flames scored thrice during the opening 12:17 and cruised to a 5-0 girls soccer triumph over their ECIC II rival Thursday night at Dimp Wagner Field.

The Red Devils and Crusaders had not met on the pitch since Canisius took a 1-0 triumph in 2012. That Clarence team went on to a win a Section VI championship and Canisius had a successful season, too. Although they did not face each other in a regulation match, there had been soccer scrimmages between the schools.