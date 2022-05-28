Clarence boys, Williamsville North girls win Section VI track and field Class AA team championships

The threat of rain didn’t hinder the Section VI Class AA track and field team championships from going on as scheduled Saturday at Strider Field in Jamestown.

The big winners on the day were the team champions: the Clarence boys and the Williamsville North girls.

In the boys team scoring, the Red Devils tallied 107 points. Orchard Park finished second with 96, and Williamsville North was third with 68.

“We did really well,” Red Devils coach Kevin McCuen said. “We’ve had a great season and we’ve had guys who were hurt today or couldn’t make the meet for whatever reason. We didn’t even have our best squad here today. The guys who stepped up did really well and we’ve had balance all year long.”

Clarence won the 4 x 800 with a time of 8:37.60. That team consisted of Noah Holden, Matthew Insinna, Jeff Zhang and Ryan Elibol. Red Devils senior Tyler McGrath won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.17 seconds, breaking the 2012 meet record set by Akeel Lynch of St. Francis in 2012 by a second.

Clarence boys with their Section VI Class AA team championship. They won with a score of 107. pic.twitter.com/tFC9a61RHc — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) May 28, 2022

“It’s really exciting,” McGrath said. “I didn’t even think I was going to be near the meet record. I didn’t think much of it. I just thought got to get first, get the points, and win the section for our team.”

In the discus throw, Clarence senior Austin Hawes won the event with a state top-25 mark of 151-1. After missing this past football season due to right shoulder surgery, his throwing arm, Hawes was happy to return to the field and compete.

“I’m happy, it took a very long time,” Hawes said. “Especially with my downfall when I had surgery. It took a lot off me, but just the way I brought myself back up and how great I am. It took a while, but I got through it.”

On the girls side, Williamsville North won with a score of 103 points. Niagara Wheatfield was second with 69.33 points, narrowly edging out third-place Sweet Home at 62.75 points.

The 100-meter dash was won by Spartans senior Sarah Nyaanga in 12.70 seconds, along with a victory in the long jump with a 16-9 mark. She also won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.34 seconds, beating Kent State commit Lanee Hall of Sweet Home by 0.4 seconds. Nyaanga's finish broke Jamestown’s Cienna Simon’s meet record of 15.37.

Williamsville North girls with their Section VI Class AA championship patches and shirts. pic.twitter.com/WwrXdsIhdf — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) May 28, 2022

Both Nyaanga and Hall, along with Williamsville North junior Miranda Burgett (15.51 seconds), posted top-25 times in the state, making the 100 hurdles one of the more competitive events of the day.

Burgett won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.84, setting a top-50 mark in the country. She also broke the meet record of Falconer’s McKenna Maycock, who posted a 1:05.19 in 2014. Burgett also won the high jump with a state top-25 mark of 5-4.

“She’s a very well-rounded and talented kid,” Williamsville North coach Caitlin Triantafillou said. “You don’t get many athletes like her as a coach. It’s been an honor to coach her over the last couple of years. She has a lot of potential left and she can do anything and is willing to do anything for the team.”

The Section VI track and field state qualifier meet will be June 3 and 4 at West Seneca West.

Other top performers

Frontier freshman Lillie Bogdan won the girls 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 7:01.26, which is top-10 in the U.S. The second-place finisher was almost a minute behind her. Bogdan also won the 800-meter run with a mark of 2:15.39, setting a top-25 state mark and breaking East Aurora’s Sarah Mosser 2006 meet record of 2:18.27.

Sweet Home junior Adriana Ellsworth had a top-25 state mark in girls high jump with a 5-3 mark.

Junior Beatrice Delille of Williamsville North won the girls discus throw with a state top-25 mark of 105-0.

Sweet Home junior Amari Hall won the girls triple jump with a mark of 35-7.50, which placed her in the state top-50 and broke Cuba-Rushford’s Sara Knott’s 2007 meet record of 35-5.50.

Williamsville North senior Patrick Ames won the boys 400-meter in 50.45 seconds, placing top-50 in the state and breaking Starpoint’s Adam Yacos’ 2013 meet record of 50.53.

Dominic Cervellera of Orchard Park impressed in the boys shot put with a mark of 46-9.50, which placed the junior top-50 in the state.

Williamsville North senior Noor Rasool won the boys 400-meter hurdles in 58.44 seconds, setting a state top-50 mark.

