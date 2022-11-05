Clarence boys soccer season ends with 2-1 loss in regional

SPENCERPORT – Isaac Hunter stood over the ball, 40 yards away from the McQuaid goal with less than three minutes remaining in the Class AA Far West Regional on Saturday afternoon at Spencerport High School.

Hunter, a co-captain on the Clarence boys soccer team, sent his direct kick toward the top right corner where the crossbar and goalpost meet as players from both sides crashed the net. The shot hit iron, the frame of the goal moved and Knights keeper Niyen Ruffin punched the ball away to preserve a 2-1 victory and send McQuaid back to the state semifinals.

“He just tried to put it up in the cage and make something happen,” Clarence coach Andrew Gates said. “We were inches away from getting the equalizer.”

Yes, they were.

The Red Devils (17-2-1) went toe-to-toe with a McQuaid team that has allowed just five goals this season, and as bitter as the end of the season was, Gates wanted the Red Devils to celebrate their success.

“They’ve got to be proud of all that they accomplished and everything that they worked for this season,” Gates said. “We came together as a team and did things as a family.”

Clarence played at McQuaid on Oct. 14, a game the Knights won 3-0, but Gates said his team traveled with only 12 players and was without five starters that day.

Saturday’s rematch was a different story.

McQuaid opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Casey Montesano broke in on goal. Aiden Hank made the initial stop for Clarence, but Andrew O’Neill deposited the rebound into the net for his 13th goal of the season.

The Red Devils evened things up about 17 minutes later as Eli Douglas outraced a McQuaid defender to the ball and slid home a shot from 10 yards out with 12:58 left in the first half.

The Knights went ahead again when Dylan Bucci took a feed from Montesano and half-volleyed an 8-yard shot home from eight yards out with just over 30 minutes to play.

Hank made a beautiful kick save to keep it 2-1 after Montesano broke in alone with about 22 minutes to play.

Clarence battled to the end and had one final chance with 6 seconds left, but Hunter’s long shot from beyond midfield was headed away by the McQuaid defense as time ran out.

McQuaid, which is returning to the state semis for the first time since winning it all in 2017, will play either Connetquot of Section XI or Plainview-Old Bethpage of Section VIII at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday at Middletown High School’s Faller Field.