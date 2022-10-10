Clarence boys soccer finishes off Lancaster, wins ECIC I

With the Section VI seeding meeting in boys soccer set for Saturday, Clarence and Lancaster tended to some unfinished business Monday morning.

The teams recently had their second meeting of the season suspended because of weather with Clarence leading 2-0 and four minutes remaining in the first half.

The two teams have been at the top of ECIC Division I all season, so a late-season result meant potential playoff implications for both teams.

Neither team scored Monday, as Clarence completed the 2-0 victory, clinched the division title and locked up the No. 1 seed in Class AA for sectionals. The Red Devils are 9-0-1 in league play and 13-0-1 overall, with seven shutouts. They played to a 1-1 tie with Williamsville North on Sept. 28.

Clarence was ranked No. 3 in the state in the poll released Sunday.

“It’s a great accomplishment, the boys deserve it,” Clarence coach Andrew Gates said. “We set goals, short-term and long-term during the season. The journey's not done yet. We’re still on this train to see where it goes. They know what it takes to get to the end of the road and at the road it’s being deep into November. Whether that’s the state tournament or at the end being No. 1. The rankings are great because they give you a measurement of where you are and where you should be."

When the game resumed Monday, senior Eli Douglas and junior Evan Webster had already scored, and despite multiple attempts to disrupt Clarence, the Legends were unable to get on the scoreboard.

Lancaster (12-3-0, 8-2) was ranked No. 18 in this week's state poll. The Legends lost their opener to St. Joe's and then went on an 11-game winning streak before a 1-0 loss to Clarence last week. Lancaster is expected to be the No. 2 seed in Class AA.

“I feel like this game we really just needed to focus on defense,” Clarence’s Jaden Ganga said. “We were already up 2-0 to start the game and didn’t need to score as many goals.”

“We played really sound and came out of the gate really good,” Gates added. “That was midseason form for the boys. They used the width and played together as a unit and that was the most important thing. When their chances came in the first half, they were able to put two in the back of the net and give us a cushion.”

Clarence's offense has been balanced with 15 of the team’s 26 players scoring a goal, and 18 players recording an assist. Douglas leads the team with 15 goals and Webster has a team-high eight assists, but the other players find ways to succeed when called upon. Douglas was unavailable Monday, but even without their leading scorer, the Red Devils found a way to stay strong.

The Red Devils will wrap up their regular-season schedule with non-league games against Hutch Tech/Emerson/Buffalo Culinary on Wednesday and McQuaid Jesuit on Friday.

When the postseason begins, Clarence will be attempting to win its first sectional title since it won three in a row from 2016 to 2018 as part of five championships in a span of seven years.

“It started from day one,” Gates said. “There’s good synergy with the team. Regardless of class, they all bought in to the team effort. The most important thing is we work as a unit and you’re only as strong as your weakest link and we don’t have any weak links.”