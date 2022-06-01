Clarence beats Lancaster 19-13 to repeat as Class A section VI boys lacrosse champions

Clarence’s afternoon was interesting Wednesday. The Red Devils knew they would be playing Lancaster for the Section VI Class A boys lacrosse championship, but there was a matter of when.

Due to rain and lightning, there was a possibility the contest was been delayed to Thursday. Eventually, the weather calmed, and the game began after a delay of about an hour.

It didn’t bother the Red Devils one bit as they were able to defeat Lancaster 19-13, repeating as sectional champions, and extending their winning streak to 15. Not bad for a team that started the season 0-3.

“I told the guys, ‘We’ve won 14 in a row, you can break that record. We’ve never won back-to-back sectionals, you can do that,” Clarence coach Charles Warkenthien said. “I think getting the group back together and players that were injured earlier in the year helped us.”

Red Devils senior Tom Campbell was the star of the game, scoring eight goals, and dishing two assists. Even Campbell appeared shocked, as his eyes and smile widened as he said, “That’s the best game I ever played.”

“I think this game went fantastic,” Campbell said. “We seized every opportunity to score and we worked really well as a team. Even when they started to come back, we were able to shut it down and keep it going.”

Clarence (15-3) entered the fourth quarter up 14-9, but Lancaster's resilience was on display as they scored two goals in less than a minute, cutting the lead to three. That shift in momentum led Warkenthien to call a timeout for multiples reasons. One to go over some strategy and two to give his defense a breather.

Once the Red Devils came out of the break, they gave up two goals the rest of the game, but their offensive approach changed. They became patient, and focused on swinging the ball from the outside, making it seem like they were playing an impromptu game of catch.

Clarence scored five goals total in the fourth once the play became more methodical, but Lancaster's run affirmed the respect Warkenthien has for them.

“They’re out next-door neighbor,” Warkenthien said. “They got some really great players and are well-coached. We see them two times a year it seems like with the playoffs and the season, so we know how hard they play. To our guys' credit, they stepped up and took control. The guys over there don’t quit, they got too many great players over there.”

The game was all about runs.

Lancaster (10-7) started the evening with three goals, before surrendering 10 unanswered to Clarence and never inching within striking distance until it was too late. Lancaster senior Ryan Len was key to the Legends' comeback effort, scoring five of his seven goals in the second half.

Lancaster began to tire out Clarence, but a reminder from Warkenthien seemed to be what saved to the Red Devils’ special season. They will play either Pittsford or Fairport of Section V Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Williamsville East.

“Rochester has had it over Section VI for the last few years,” Warkenthien said. “I think that tide will change. They got some great teams at all level and we’re going to see a great team on Saturday.”

