Before the opening pitch, Clarence’s softball team just looked loose. The players were rapping and dancing to Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex.”

That comfort around one another was displayed on the field, as the Red Devils used a six-run fourth inning to beat Frontier, 8-3, and become Section VI Class AA champions Tuesday at Depew. It’s Clarence’s first sectional since 2021.

“It’s such a young, new group of kids,” Clarence coach Todd Banaszak said. “We have a couple seniors but for the amount of kids we have that are underclassman, this is really special."

"Our pitchers are the real deal. We just had to put a team around them, and the kids stepped up and did it.”

Clarence (14-6) is on a season-high six-game winning streak as the young players have continued to improve as the season has continued.

That was on display in the pivotal fourth inning.

First was eighth-grader Makenzie Crawford with an RBI double, followed by junior Samantha Pusloskie hitting a two-run single, and then junior Ella Harrison connecting on a two-run triple. Senior Madelyn Ferriter rounded out the explosive inning with an RBI double.

Pusloskie and junior Ella Zobel each scored twice for the Red Devils.

“The more we see, the pitcher the better we hit,” Banaszak said. “We’re disciplined early and we needed to be disciplined for us take advantage.”

Harrison, the team's pitcher, not only helped the team score, but was also commanding in the circle with 10 strikeouts.

“I’m really excited and I think we’re going to do really well in the state tournament,” Harrison said. “I was attacking the zone, especially as the game went on, and I was really focused and locked in because I knew my team had my back."

Frontier finished 12-8.

Clarence will face Section V’s Rush-Henrietta on Saturday in the Far West Regional at Webster Schroeder.

In the Red Raiders’ last five appearances in the Far West Regional, they’ve won three times.

The confidence of winning the sectional title title again has Clarence feeling good about its chances to advance to the New York State Public High Athletic Association’s state semifinal for the first time since 2014.

“The kids work really hard and buy in,” Banaszak. “We’re going to take it one game at a time and we’re going to win and try hard.”