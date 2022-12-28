City Honors' Peterson is state's top middle school runner, four make first-team all-state cross country

City Honors eighth grader Henry Peterson was named the state boys Middle School Runner of the Year and four cross country runners from the area were named first-team all-state teams released by MileSplit.

Peterson went undefeated in Buffalo Public Schools meets this season and won the Section VI Class B race in 17 minutes, 6.13 seconds.

He was 18th in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship meet in 17:24.6.

Frontier’s Lillie Bogdan was named to the all-state first team in Class A; two-time state champion Angelina Napoleon from Allegany-Limestone and East Aurora’s Emilia O’Leary in Class C; and Randolph’s Roan Kelly among Class D boys.

Bogdan was second in the state Class A race in 18:18.4. She won the Nike Cross Nationals New York Regional in 18:24.9 and then was 34th at the national event in Portland in 17:53.3.

Napoleon repeated as the Class C public schools champion in 18:14.1 and then was second in the Federation race (18:09.1). She earned All-America status by finishing 16th at the Champs Sports national race in San Diego in 17:52.4.

O’Leary, a sophomore, finished third overall in the Class C state meet in 19:46.6 and helped East Aurora win the state championship. O’Leary was named the state’s top middle school runner in 2020.

Kelly won the Class D sectional race (16:22.84), was sixth in the state Class D race (17:08.03) and eighth in the Federation race in 16:26.6.

In all, 15 Western New York runners were honored on the MileSplit teams, including four on the third teams: Orchard Park’s Noelle Barlett in Class A, Starpoint’s Shannon Zugelder in Class B and Newfane’s Kylie Bowman in Class C among the girls; and Maple Grove’s Ethan Verbosky among Class D boys.

GIRLS

Class A

First team: Lillie Bogdan, Frontier.

Third team: Noel Barlette, Orchard Park.

Honorable mention: Miranda Gatto, Niagara Wheatfield.

Class B

Third team: Shannon Zugelder, Starpoint.

Class C

First team: Angelina Napoleon, Allegany-Limestone; Emilia O’Leary, East Aurora.

Third team: Kylie Bowman, Newfane.

Honorable mention: Kylie Houghton, East Aurora; Catherine Schoememan, East Aurora.

Class D

Honorable mention: Kirstein Melnik, Springville.

BOYS

Class B

Honorable mention: Henry Peterson, City Honors.

Class C

Honorable mention: Owen Rung, East Aurora.

Class D

First team: Roan Kelly, Randolph.

Third team: Ethan Verbosky, Maple Grove

Honorable mention: Cody Kent, Frewsburg.