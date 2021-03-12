City Honors' Kyra Wood is first BPS girls basketball player to surpass 2,000 career points

But she and Juergens are just happy there was a chance to pursue these milestones.

“I’m just blessed and fortunate the season was able to come together,” Wood said. “I’m grateful for my coaches, team and everybody who got me here to this point.”

City Honors showed the game on its Twitter account while Wood’s father, Hollice, broadcasted the event on Facebook so that family members and other fans not allowed in the facility due to the pandemic had a chance to witness Wood’s milestone. The team also filmed the game.

“With her, she’s already lost so much of her senior year,” Juergens said. “This is a condensed year. We’re trying to make this as special as possible. A talent like her doesn’t deserve to go out quietly, she deserves to be celebrated.”

With at least four games left in the season, there is a chance Wood could crack the top 10 of the scoring leaders’ list. She averages 29.8 per game and is 99 points away from tying Angela Tylec for 10th on the all-time list. In all likelihood, Tylec will drop to 11th shortly as DeBerry and her 2,103 points are closing in on Tylec’s 2,119. Laura Hughes is next on the list at 2,196.