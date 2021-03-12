City Honors' Kyra Wood is first BPS girls basketball player to surpass 2,000 career points

Kyra Wood already has proven to be the greatest scorer in Canisius Cup history. The City Honors senior and Temple University signee is now among the greatest in Western New York history.
Wood became just the 15th girls basketball player in the area to surpass 2,000-career points. She joined the club Friday during the Lady Centaurs’ 60-23 triumph over the Owls of Olmsted.
Needing just 15 points to reach 2K, Wood poured in a game-high 35 for a City Honors crew that remained unbeaten and maintained its hold of first place by a game over Emerson in Cup play.
Wood now has 2,020 points and stands 14th on the all-time points list. She also becomes the second female and third player overall this pandemic-shortened season to achieve 2K. Williamsville South’s Amari DeBerry passed 2,000 on Feb. 26, while on the boys side Jalen Bradberry of Niagara Falls eclipsed 2,000 last Saturday in a win over WNY Maritime.
“Two thousand is a big number, a lot of baskets,” Wood said. “I’m humble about this opportunity and that I could be able to join the few that reached this accomplishment.”
Wood eclipsed the milestone with 6:39 left in the second quarter. She received a pass from Rickelle Jones, took a dribble and drove up strong for a left-handed layup. Points 2,000 and 2,001. Officials stopped the game at that moment to honor Wood – the first Buffalo Public Schools girls basketball player to reach/clear 2,000-career points.
Wood received a banner to commemorate the date of the feat and 2K balloons. She also posed for photos with her parents and little brother. She’ll also receive the game ball down the road after its been marked up accordingly to signify its importance, coach Kristin Juergens said.
“This is huge personal accomplishment,” Juergens said. “We haven’t seen a player like this since the early '90s. It definitely brings attention to the school and it definitely shows we have strong basketball programs in the city. … This is huge for her, huge for the city.”
The 6-foot-3-inch Wood did not press to make the milestone happen. She let it happen during the natural flow of the game as she happily set up teammates for points when they had better looks at the basket.
But Wood is Wood. She doesn’t need much room to get to the basket.
She scored 14 points during City Honors’ 29-4 first quarter. Wood, who passed McKinley’s Dee Dee Mann’s total of 1,711 for most points by a female in BPS history during the Centaurs’ season opener, netted the milestone early in the second quarter and then kept scoring as she finished the first half with 23 points.
Reaching the honor means a lot to Wood. The pandemic resulted in BPS deciding to play league games only during the regular season which meant not too many people have gotten to see one of the top talents in action.
But she and Juergens are just happy there was a chance to pursue these milestones.
“I’m just blessed and fortunate the season was able to come together,” Wood said. “I’m grateful for my coaches, team and everybody who got me here to this point.”
City Honors showed the game on its Twitter account while Wood’s father, Hollice, broadcasted the event on Facebook so that family members and other fans not allowed in the facility due to the pandemic had a chance to witness Wood’s milestone. The team also filmed the game.
“With her, she’s already lost so much of her senior year,” Juergens said. “This is a condensed year. We’re trying to make this as special as possible. A talent like her doesn’t deserve to go out quietly, she deserves to be celebrated.”
With at least four games left in the season, there is a chance Wood could crack the top 10 of the scoring leaders’ list. She averages 29.8 per game and is 99 points away from tying Angela Tylec for 10th on the all-time list. In all likelihood, Tylec will drop to 11th shortly as DeBerry and her 2,103 points are closing in on Tylec’s 2,119. Laura Hughes is next on the list at 2,196.
“A thousand points is a big accomplishment but 2,000 puts you in that upper echelon,” Juergens said. “It puts you in the realm of people are not going to be forgotten in Western New York basketball. Having a place among those is where she belongs.”
MMHSAA playoffs
The Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association girls basketball season comes to an end Saturday. The large school final is at 5 p.m. with Cardinal O’Hara hosting St. Mary’s in a showdown between the News’ No. 1 and No. 2 ranked large schools. O’Hara and St. Mary’s have met twice this season with O’Hara winning both of them.
The small schools final is at noon at Villa Maria College and pits Nardin and Nichols.
In Msgr. Martin boys basketball, the Manhattan Cup playoff seeding is complete.
Regular-season champion St. Joe’s receives a bye into Thursday’s semifinal. The final is Saturday at the highest remaining seed at a time still to be determined.
The quarterfinals are set for Tuesday with the high seed serving as host. The schedule:
7-St. Mary’s at 2-Timon, 6 p.m.; 6-Nichols at 3-Canisius, 5 p.m.; 5-Cardinal O’Hara at 4-St. Francis, 7 p.m.