City Honors rising sophomore Henry Peterson won the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships in the 3,000 meters in the boys 13-14 age group Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

Peterson, who entered the competition with the fourth-best seed time, ran a personal-best time of 9 minutes, 3.56 seconds to beat Cael Underkoffler from the Arkansas Track Club, who finished in 9:04.1.

He will run in the 1,500 finals in the 13-14 age group Sunday after finishing sixth in the preliminaries Thursday with a time of 4:20.4.

Peterson comes off a freshman cross country season in which he was named the state boys Middle School Runner of the Year and to the all-state first-team by MileSplit.

An All-Western New York selection, Peterson went undefeated in Buffalo Public Schools meets last fall and won the Section VI Class B race in 17 minutes, 6.13 seconds. He was 18th in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B championship meet in 17:24.6.