City Honors' Henry Peterson wins Class B boys cross country title; Joey Bertola leads OP in Class A

Henry Peterson was not expecting to run on such a warm day.

The first Friday in November typically brings chilly temperatures, but the 67-degree late morning at Alden High School took Peterson, an eighth-grader who runs cross country at City Honors, by surprise as he traversed the 3.1-mile course in the Section VI Class B boys race.

Peterson had run at the Alden Bulldogs Cross Country Stampede in mid-October, so he was familiar enough with the course to win the Class B race in 17 minutes, 6.13 seconds.

“It’s a pretty fast course, and in the woods, it was a bit muddy, but it’s pretty good,” Peterson said. “Once you get out the woods, there’s a grassy area where you have to go around a field, and there’s a hill there. That’s at about two miles. It’s in-between for steepness and it’s not super long, about 15 seconds, but it was definitely pretty tiring.”

In the final sprint of the race, he had to look back one more time at Starpoint’s Peyton Spatorico, who attempted to close in on Peterson just before the finish line. Spatorico finished second in 17.13.33.

“I went out a bit too fast today, so I was really dying near the end,” Peterson said. “I was looking back to make sure that no one was right behind me, which you shouldn’t do in a race, but once I made that last turn, I slowed down a lot. It was really hot today, too.”

Peterson was one of four individual winners. Orchard Park’s Joey Bertola (16:11.36) won the Class A race, East Aurora’s Owen Rung captured the Class C race (16:42.58) and Randolph’s Roan Kelly prevailed in the Class D race (16:22.84).

The Section VI team champion in each of the four classifications and the top five finishers from each race not on championship teams advance to the NYSPHSAA championship meet Nov. 12 at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School in Verona.

Bertola helped Orchard Park win the Class A team championship, Starpoint took the Class B championship, Alden captured the Class C championship and Frewsburg prevailed in the Class D championship.

Alden had four runners finish between third and seventh in the Class C race: Matthew Strasser (third, 17:10.78), Gage Feider (fifth, 17:16.84), Evan Feider (sixth, 17:21.66) and Caleb Feider (seventh, 17:27.06). That helped Alden win the Class C title on its home course with 34 points, ahead of Southwestern (47). Alden won its second Section VI championship in three years, but could not compete at the state championship meet in 2020, as it was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“This one feels a little more wholesome,” Alden coach Emilio Mancino said of qualifying for the state meet.

“It was definitely a team-oriented win. It was never about one individual. It was really about our team. We knew if we were going to do this at all, it was as a group of eight runners. That was how we looked at the whole season.”

In the Class A race, Bertola found a course that was fast, flat and well-manicured unlike the last time he ran at Alden for the Bulldog Invitational.

“It was rainy and muddy, but they manicured it and made it really nice for this meet,” Bertola said. “The whole course is challenging. There’s no downhills to rest on. It was just flat, and flat-out, the whole time. I was struggling, especially in the woods, where it feels like it just goes on forever."

Bertola had Frontier’s Cameron Bogdan in pursuit, and couldn’t create much separation. Bertola edged Bogdan, who finished in 16:15.67, a little more than four seconds behind Bertola.

“I was hoping the whole time that Cam wouldn’t catch up to me there,” Bertola said. “I was definitely tired.”

Rung won the Class C boys race, nearly 30 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Nate Lewis of Southwestern (17:09.29).

While Rung relished the flat, he found the second mile of the course, which wound through the woods behind Alden High School, challenging.

“You kind of feel enclosed and alone, and my coach tells me, ‘You’ve got to push it there,’ ” Rung said. “The first mile, you can go out strong, the third mile it’s all guts, but the second mile, you have to push yourself. You can’t be stupid but you’ve got to push yourself.”