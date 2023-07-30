City Honors rising freshman Henry Peterson finished second in the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championships in the 1,500 meters in the boys 13-14 age group Sunday in Eugene, Ore.

Peterson, who was sixth in the preliminaries, finished in 4 minutes, 13.05 seconds. Max Miller, of Colorado-based Kokopelli Kids, won the race in a person-best 4:12.93.

The second-place finish came a day after Peterson won the 3,000 meters Saturday in a time of 9:03.56.

Peterson comes off a eighth-grade cross country season in which he was named the state boys Middle School Runner of the Year and to the all-state first-team by MileSplit.

BCANY hoops festival

Boys and girls teams representing the Buffalo region took part in the 11th Basketball Coaches Association of New York Summer Hoops Festival in the Johnson City area.

The Buffalo boys finished 2-3 on the weekend, capped by a 78-68 victory against Nassau on Sunday, a game in which every player on the roster scored.

Sam Platt led the team with 17 points. Parker Rye had 16 points and eight rebounds. Lucus Brown had 13 points, and Gionni Zelasko added nine points and four assists.

The Buffalo team also won its opening game, 68-62, against Rochester on Friday. Antonio Andrews had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Buffalo region girls team finished in sixth place after a 69-55 loss to Mid-Hudson on Sunday.

Annabelle Day had 13 points and four rebounds, Aliza Whitehead and Grace Caterina each had 11, and Aliviya Russell added seven points and five rebounds.

The team finished at 1-4 in the tournament. The victory came Saturday, 66-57, against North Country. Alexys Neckers had 12 in the win.

Hurley to Niagara

Amherst lefthander CJ Hurley announced his commitment to Niagara. Hurley will be a senior in the fall.

The 6-foot-2 Hurley was named All-Western New York large schools honorable mention last spring.