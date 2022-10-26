 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City Honors girls tennis sweeps singles and doubles championships

  • Updated
  • 0
City Honors tennis

Molly Sheehan of City Honors won the BPS singles title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory in the final against Tanzim Ahmed, from Hutch-Tech.

 Provided photo
Support this work for $1 a month

City Honors won the Bapst Cup as the Buffalo Public Schools regular season champion in girls tennis with a 12-0 record  swept the singles and doubles championships in straight sets at Nottingham Courts at Delaware Park.

Molly Sheehan upset previously undefeated Tanzim Ahmed, a senior from Hutch-Tech, 6-4, 6-1, in the singles final. Sheehan and Ahmed each played in singles in the Section VI tournament last week.

In doubles, the City Honors team of eighth-grader Clara Rickus and freshman Frances Teaman beat a second City Honors Team of eighth-grader Liza Feinstein and senior Lily Brown, 6-0, 6-0.

Tennis states

Two-time Section VI singles champion Julia Laspro of Clarence will lead the section’s delegation to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships, beginning Thursday in the Schenectady area. Orchard Park’s Maya Clinard, Williamsville South’s Syanne Tyson and Amherst’s Amanda Wheat will play in the singles draw.

People are also reading…

In doubles, sectional champions Ava Casell and Sofia Banifameti, Williamsville East’s Sarah Qiu and Sophie Wang, Williamsville East’s Tulesi Suresh and Jasmin Nagra are scheduled to compete.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams teases fans: 'I'm not retired'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News