City Honors girls tennis sweeps singles and doubles championships

City Honors won the Bapst Cup as the Buffalo Public Schools regular season champion in girls tennis with a 12-0 record swept the singles and doubles championships in straight sets at Nottingham Courts at Delaware Park.

Molly Sheehan upset previously undefeated Tanzim Ahmed, a senior from Hutch-Tech, 6-4, 6-1, in the singles final. Sheehan and Ahmed each played in singles in the Section VI tournament last week.

In doubles, the City Honors team of eighth-grader Clara Rickus and freshman Frances Teaman beat a second City Honors Team of eighth-grader Liza Feinstein and senior Lily Brown, 6-0, 6-0.

Tennis states

Two-time Section VI singles champion Julia Laspro of Clarence will lead the section’s delegation to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships, beginning Thursday in the Schenectady area. Orchard Park’s Maya Clinard, Williamsville South’s Syanne Tyson and Amherst’s Amanda Wheat will play in the singles draw.

In doubles, sectional champions Ava Casell and Sofia Banifameti, Williamsville East’s Sarah Qiu and Sophie Wang, Williamsville East’s Tulesi Suresh and Jasmin Nagra are scheduled to compete.