City Honors girls swimmers sweep all 12 events to win All-High title

Keara Cotter doubled with wins in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events, and City Honors School took first place in all 12 events, nine individual and three relays, at the Buffalo Public Schools All-High swimming championships Friday at City Honors.
City Honors collected 221 points with the 12 golds, six silvers and four bronzes. Hutch-Tech had 61 points and Leonardo da Vinci 20.
Cotter won the 200 in 2:13.01 and the 500 in 6:01.67. Kristina Clouser of City Honors won the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.15, qualifying for the sectional championship.
Other Centaurs first-place finishes were by: Makaila Hall (100 freestyle), Ava Whitley-Grassi (50 free), Kerrington Clouser (100 backstroke), Grace Rivera (200 individual medley), Amelia Colder (100 butterfly) and Andrea Merzianu (1-meter diving).