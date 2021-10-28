City Honors girls, Hutch-Tech boys win All-High cross-country meets

The Hutch-Tech boys and the City Honors girls won the All-High cross-country meet Thursday at the Rose Garden in Delaware Park.

City Honors had six of the top seven girls finishers and had just 18 points. Race winner Katie Eagan won the 2.6-mile race in a time of 18:00. She was followed by teammates Evelyn Gardner in second in 19:24, Maggie Giancola in fourth in 20:14, Ava Kamieniarz in fifth in 21:20, Ava Courtney in sixth in 21:28 and Julia Billman-Chiriboga in seventh in 22:22.

The only runner in the top seven not from City Honors was Performing Arts’ Esther Nankumba, who was third in 19:29. The Hutch-Tech girls finished second with 66 and Olmsted was third with 86.

The City Honors boys finished second as team with 44 points, but Daniel Abramson won the race with a time of 14:51 for the 2.6 miles. Teammate Jeronimo Silva was fourth in 15:07.

The winning Hutch-Tech team had 37 points. Israel Awot was second overall in 15:00; Galla Koshi was sixth in 15:32; Najib Ali was seventh in 15:35; Abdikarim Mohammed was 10th in 16:43; and Aiden Banks was 12th in 16:45.

Bennett’s Damarreon Martin was third in the boys race in 15:02, and Olmsted’s Alex Glynn was fifth in 15:15. Olmsted was third in the team scoring with 137 points.