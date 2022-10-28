City Honors dominates at All-High cross country championships

City Honors had the first five girls and four of the top seven boys in the Division 1 races at the All-High Cross Country Championship on Thursday on the 2.85-mile course at the Rose Garden in Delaware Park.

Senior Evelyn Gardner won the girls race in 20:51. She was followed by four teammates, sophomore Maggie Giancola, eighth-grader Sophie Delisle, sophomore Ava Courtney and senior Brynne Walentynowicz. Olmsted seventh-graders Mary Houghtaling and Violet Praley were sixth and seventh, respectively.

For the boys, City Honors eighth-grader Henry Peterson won the Division 1 race in 15:12, followed by Olmsted junior Alex Glynn, City Honors sophomore Felix Hatton and Hutch Tech seniors Israel Awot and Galla Kosha. City Honors junior Casey Glynn and sophomore Etienne Bohlen were sixth and seventh, respectively.

In Division 2, Research Lab junior Jamari Shaw Jr. won the boys race in 24:17. MST took the next two spots, with senior Ahmed Abdi and junior John Curry, followed by Research Lab’s Lazarus Diaz and Abdi Abdullallahman and Bennett sophomore Imire Oakes.

In the Division 2 girls race, senior Jazell Manual from DaVinci crossed the finish line first in a time of 29:22. Bennett freshman Journee Tyus was second, followed by DaVinci junior Treasure Claiborne, Research Lab senior Sharalise Vazquez, Lafayette senior Bernadette Dieudonne, Bennett sophomore Semiah Strong and Buffalo Culinary senior Sondra Tuyisenge.

The Section VI meets are scheduled for Nov. 4 at Alden.