City Honors, Depew capture Class B championships in volleyball

“I wanted to go out with at least one blue patch,” said Wood, who led City Honors’ basketball team to the sectional semifinals the past two seasons and was an All-Western New York selection. “I put five years in both sports. I have two red patches. This was our third time in the final. It’s very rewarding to get my first blue one.

“People often looked at it like I wasn’t supposed to play my other sport because I was already committed to basketball,” Wood continued. “But I love both sports. I enjoy playing volleyball and I love my team. It was a big deal for me to play, especially in this Covid season. We didn’t know if we were going to have a basketball season or a volleyball season. So for them both to be allowed, in my senior year, shortened seasons, I though I owed it to both my teams to play. And I’m not the type to let an injury stop me from playing on big stages like this.”

In what could have been her final volleyball match, the 6-foot-2-inch Wood rose to the occasion, tallying 23 kills on a .489 hitting percentage, with six blocks and six digs. Wood soared in the decisive fourth set and hovered above the net to smash the last point of a 25-21 win.