City Honors, Depew capture Class B championships in volleyball

A menagerie of sectional patches adorn the wall of coach Deborah Matos’ office at City Honors, but visitors have noticed that “the reds outnumber the blues.”
On the gymnasium wall at Depew, the girls volleyball banner has been a blank canvas.
Both teams can spruce up their displays after winning Section VI championships on Saturday.
Depew won its first sectional championship in history, rallying in four sets at top-seeded Springville for the Class B-2 crown. No. 1 seed City Honors defended its home court against defending champion Cheektowaga in the B-1 final.
In Matos’ silver anniversary season, City Honors won a seventh sectional title. But after a long run of runner-up finishes had the Centaurs seeing red, they collected the coveted color for the first time since 2009.
“That blue patch has eluded us for a while,” Matos said. “We started talking about getting this blue patch back in March. They really wanted to add one more to my wall and I was excited about that.”
Finalists a year ago, the Centaurs were set back in preseason when three starters opted out of playing because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
High-jumping hitter Kyra Wood did not waver in her commitment, however, despite finishing her senior basketball season with a hyperextended knee and already committing to play college hoops at Temple.
“I wanted to go out with at least one blue patch,” said Wood, who led City Honors’ basketball team to the sectional semifinals the past two seasons and was an All-Western New York selection. “I put five years in both sports. I have two red patches. This was our third time in the final. It’s very rewarding to get my first blue one.
“People often looked at it like I wasn’t supposed to play my other sport because I was already committed to basketball,” Wood continued. “But I love both sports. I enjoy playing volleyball and I love my team. It was a big deal for me to play, especially in this Covid season. We didn’t know if we were going to have a basketball season or a volleyball season. So for them both to be allowed, in my senior year, shortened seasons, I though I owed it to both my teams to play. And I’m not the type to let an injury stop me from playing on big stages like this.”
In what could have been her final volleyball match, the 6-foot-2-inch Wood rose to the occasion, tallying 23 kills on a .489 hitting percentage, with six blocks and six digs. Wood soared in the decisive fourth set and hovered above the net to smash the last point of a 25-21 win.
“It helps to have Kyra there as the rock of our team,” said junior captain Drea Favorito, who contributed 10 kills and two blocks. “Not just her height and ability, but her spirit, her energy, her humor. She is everything that our team is about and we are going to miss her next year.”
Senior captain Majda Kassem-Lopez had 16 digs and three kills and setter Gabby Fanti had 28 assists for City Honors (13-2), which took the first game 25-18, but had to come back from seven points down to win the second 28-26. Cheektowaga (13-2) opened a big lead early in the third game and withstood a rally to win 25-21.
Depew's win comes after delay
While the B1 final was delayed by two hours due to a water main break at City Honors, B2 championship host Springville started the afternoon strong before Depew rallied into championship form.
The Griffins (12-3) won the opening game 25-20 before Depew regrouped and swept the next three sets by scores of 29-27, 26-24, and 25-18.
“We started our season looking at the banner in our gym and saying to our girls that it was a blank slate and this is our year,” said fifth-year coach Lindsay Ahmed, who moved up with this senior class after first coaching them on junior varsity. “With our six seniors, we had a lot of good leadership.”
“It’s amazing,” said senior captain Briana Lelonek, who led the attack with 18 kills. “Our year is going on that board. We have a strong bond. Everybody gets along, whether it’s on the bench or the court. We had a good team from the start and our energy was big for us. We really put it all out there.”
Freshman outside hitter Jenna Lis tallied 15 kills with two service aces and brought energy to court. Depew’s tallest player at 5-8 thrust her arms high or slapped the floor to celebrate most every point. She was at the center of the tearful group hug when the match was won, as well as the Rick Ross singalong on the way to the bus.
“I like to hype my teammates up,” Lis said. “Our whole team are best friends, on and off the court. We play as a team and we love each other.”
Freshman setter Mya Bush had 41 assists and four blocks. Sophomore middle Natalie Witt added five kills, dive digs and two blocks.
“This is one of the most talented teams that Depew has seen in a long time, said Bush, who plays in the Niagara Frontier Volleyball Club with Lis. “We clicked from the start and I knew we were going to be great. It’s so much fun and I’m so grateful to be part of this team.”