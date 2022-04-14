City Honors' Caleb Chapman commits to D'Youville basketball

There is a sentiment that if high school athletes don’t transfer to private schools, they might be doing themselves a disservice in terms of development as a player, quality of competition and exposure to colleges.

What about the other side of the coin, with student-athletes deciding to stay at their local schools? They’re around who know they know best, can become “the guy” on their team and can still develop and receive college attention.

City Honors School's Caleb Chapman is among the latest example. He committed to Division II D'Youville University for basketball and will be joining a freshman class that includes Bishop Timon-St. Jude’s Kevin Thompson and Charter School for Applied Technologies’ Greg Sanders.

Chapman was ninth in Section VI in scoring at 24.2 points per game and finished with more than 1,000 career points.

"I feel like we’re going to have a really good family and a really good support system,” Chapman said. “We have a lot of local guys that will attract a lot of local fans, which will help. Since we know each other, for the most part, we will already have that family aspect. The time teams spend getting to know each other and figuring each other out, we won’t have to spend as much time doing that.”

The incoming freshmen will be joining a program going through change. After 11 seasons, coach Earl Schunk has decided to retire, he announced this week on Twitter.

Chapman also had an opportunity to join a Monsignor Martin school.

Chapman says he was on the verge of transferring to Timon before his junior season, until the start of Covid-19 changed his thought process.

"Almost everyone that’s really good at basketball at City Honors ends up leaving," he thought initially, but he didn’t want to be like other past Centaurs who used the school as a platform and then went elsewhere. Instead, Chapman wanted to leave a mark on the program.

Deciding to stay at City Honors was such a big moment for him, the decision became the main thrust of his college essay.

“I felt like that was the defining moment of who I really am,” Chapman said.

With his high school career over, Chapman will graduate having helped the Centaurs to multiple Yale Cup championships and an appearance at Buffalo State. He found fulfillment with the success he's had.

“I achieved everything I hoped to achieve,” he said.

In hindsight, he said he doesn’t regret not transferring to Timon. Having to be a leader at City Honors, he said, accelerated his development as a player and person.

“By staying at City Honors, I was able to find a balance between basketball and my academics,” he said.

Chapman and others have shown that when it comes to recruiting, sometimes there's no need to leave home.

