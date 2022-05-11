 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chuck Amo, former Hamburg athletic director and Section VI president, dies at 72

  • Updated
Chuck Amo

Chuck Amo.

 Provided photo
Charles D. Amo, a former Section VI president, longtime Hamburg athletic director and multisport coach at West Seneca East, died Monday after a battle with lung disease. He was 72.

Amo, who was inducted into the Section VI Hall of Fame in 2018, was the head of the health, physical education and recreation department at Hamburg from 1988 to 2010 and the president of the Erie County Interscholastic Athletic Council from 2004 to 2006 and the Section VI president from 2006 to 2008. 

Among those paying tribute to Amo were former players, co-workers and coaching colleagues. One of the individuals who had only praise for Amo was current Bulldogs athletic director Pat Cauley. Amo hired Cauley in August 1993, and nearly 30 years later, Cauley is still part of the Hamburg program.

“I owe everything that in my education athletics experience – if that gentleman didn’t take a chance on a raw graduating student-athlete at the time, and saw something, it would’ve all been different,” Cauley said. “He’s been instrumental in my career, so many things he taught me and the others in our district.”

Some of Amo’s accomplishments include winning a Class A Section VI football title in 1981 with West Seneca East, the Section VI NYSAAA Athletic Director Service Award in 1998, and the Dick Gallagher Football Athletic Director Service Award. He coached football and swimming and also was an assistant track coach. 

“What he’s meant to Western New York, Section VI athletics is much the same as what he meant in the district he worked in for so many years,” Cauley said. “He’s someone that made decisions and began initiatives with one thing in mind: What gives kids the greatest opportunity to maximize their high school educational and athletic experience? He made a difference with so many people.”

A number of people took to social media to credit him for being the reason why they became a coach and teacher, and others shared how nice and caring of a mentor he was. 

“We’re obviously quite devastated,” Cauley said. “Chuck Amo was instrumental, obviously, for us. We have so many great educators – coaches, teachers, administrators and staff – that he was key to bringing together. He’s what made us a team. We just worked hard to uphold everything he’s done over the years within our district on a day-to-day basis.”

Survivors include his son Dennis, daughter Katherine, five grandchildren and sisters Roberta and Barbara. 

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. 

