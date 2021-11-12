Christian Lewis' record-setting night leads St. Mary's to Monsignor Martin B football title

Lewis ran for 245 yards against Timon (2-6) and set a new Monsignor Martin single-season rushing record of 2,141 yards. Akeel Lynch of Saint Francis set the league's previous single-season rushing record of 2,136 yards in 2011.

“My line played phenomenal this season, and I wouldn’t have done this without them,” said Lewis, whose team is ranked No. 7 in the Buffalo News’ small schools poll and 25th in Class B in the state Sportswriters’ poll. “I have a great quarterback throwing the ball and getting me open for runs, and I love everyone on this team. We all did the record. I didn’t just do it. We all did it.

“This feels so good. My coach was telling me this is a really big accomplishment, and I really feel it.”

While Timon applied defensive pressure early against the Lancers, the Tigers could not keep up with the Lancers' offense, which gained steam as the game progressed. Even in taking a 16-0 lead at halftime, the Lancers had only 154 yards of offense in the first half.