Christian Lewis' record-setting night leads St. Mary's to Monsignor Martin B football title

It wasn’t a picture-perfect game, by any means, for either football team from St. Mary’s of Lancaster or Bishop Timon-St. Jude.
The early accrual of penalties stalled both teams. A first-quarter touchdown by St. Mary’s was waved off due to a penalty. Even with running back Christian Lewis, one of Western New York’s top running backs, the Lancers labored to create a tempo in their offense.
Ultimately, though, the picture became clear for the Lancers, who defeated Bishop Timon 52-0 in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association B Division championship game Friday at the Frank Constantino Sports Complex in Depew.
“Timon really came out to play," Lewis said. "We weren’t expecting it. We had a big win last time, so it just took us a minute to wake up. When we all woke up, we just got it going.”
Powered by record-setting running back Lewis and quarterback Jayden Wilson, the Lancers (8-1) scored 36 points in the second half, which included three rushing touchdowns by Lewis. St. Mary’s repeated as B Division champions after winning the B Division crown during the spring season.
Lewis ran for 245 yards against Timon (2-6) and set a new Monsignor Martin single-season rushing record of 2,141 yards. Akeel Lynch of Saint Francis set the league's previous single-season rushing record of 2,136 yards in 2011.
“My line played phenomenal this season, and I wouldn’t have done this without them,” said Lewis, whose team is ranked No. 7 in the Buffalo News’ small schools poll and 25th in Class B in the state Sportswriters’ poll. “I have a great quarterback throwing the ball and getting me open for runs, and I love everyone on this team. We all did the record. I didn’t just do it. We all did it.
“This feels so good. My coach was telling me this is a really big accomplishment, and I really feel it.”
While Timon applied defensive pressure early against the Lancers, the Tigers could not keep up with the Lancers' offense, which gained steam as the game progressed. Even in taking a 16-0 lead at halftime, the Lancers had only 154 yards of offense in the first half.
“They’re a senior-heavy football team,” first-year Tigers coach Matt Weiser said. “They’ve been here, they’ve done this, they’re big, they’re strong. I’ve got kids who came out and fought, as hard as they possibly could, and they held a really good offense, for a long time.”
St. Mary’s appeared to take a lead midway through the first quarter on Jack Bestpitch’s 17-yard touchdown catch, but the play was waved off due to a holding penalty against the Lancers. Two plays later, Timon’s Gerald McCloud intercepted Wilson and returned the ball for 53 yards, but the Tigers were unable to convert on the ensuing drive.
St. Mary’s took a 2-0 lead on a safety three minutes into the second quarter – after a blocked Timon punt went out of the end zone – and Wilson's 16-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Johnson gave St. Mary’s an 8-0 lead with 5:09 left in the first half.
Then, on fourth-and-5 from midfield, Wilson’s 50-yard touchdown run with 48.1 seconds left in the half, followed by his 2-point conversion throw to Bestpitch, gave the Lancers a 16-0 lead at halftime.
Wilson, who was named the championship game’s most valuable player, scored his second touchdown, a 33-yard run, after a holding penalty against the Lancers, four minutes into the third quarter, which gave the Lancers a 23-0 lead.
Then, Lewis took over on the ground. His 7-yard touchdown run with 3:27 left in the third gave St. Mary’s a 30-0 lead, followed by Johnson’s second touchdown, a fumble by Timon that Johnson recovered in the end zone 1:33 into the fourth.
Lewis scored his second touchdown, a 4-yard run with 7:08 left, then opened the lead to 52-0 with less than a minute left in the game on a 17-yard run, which secured him the Monsignor Martin single-season rushing record.
“In the second half, we just did what we did,” Lewis said. “We always play hard, and we just had to wake up.”