Chris Durr supporters still want answers after scolding Williamsville School Board

Williamsville East players unhappy with treatment of Chris Durr, but come to first day of practice The Williamsville East girls soccer team isn’t happy with the lack of respect being shown to former coach Chris Durr.

Durr, who was not at the meeting, declined comment.

He continues to teach physical education at Williamsville East, which led Pam Brunskill, a parent of two soccer players, to ask why he isn't coaching 20 students on the soccer team if he’s trusted enough to be around more than 100 students daily.

“Individuals in the community now believe that if they have a problem with someone in the schools, they can complain to the board,” Brunskill said. “If there’s a handful of parents who are lucky enough to have a friend or relative who is on that board, those concerns will be heeded. And that board member doesn’t need to be heeded. That’s a very dangerous precedent. It sends a signal that not all in our community are equal. Quite frankly, we deserve an explanation for the board’s decision.”

Brunskill also said Tuesday that two years ago the board granted a request by parents for an emergency meeting after several players had been found in violation of the team's code of conduct. Brunskill and several other families made a similar request of this board to discuss the Durr situation but did not receive a response.

Comerford, an attorney, sounded as if he was delivering a closing statement during his 3-minute turn at the mic, reading off Durr’s accomplishments.