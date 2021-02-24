Cheers, clapping echo in school sports venues as fans return to the stands

They did their best, and while it wasn't the same as a full venue, it was livelier than an empty one.

When the state gave the OK for high-risk sports such as basketball to return to action Feb. 1, it left it up to school districts in each of the sections as to whether they would allow fans. Section VI opted not to have fans at the start, but said it would revisit the issue once teams started playing games.

The section’s executive committee did that during a Monday meeting and held a vote on the issue, resulting in the decision to allow two fans per athlete for home contests on district grounds only. Rules for the number of spectators allowed at hockey and bowling events are still up to the venues hosting those events, since they are private businesses.

Everyone was in their glory at Amherst, where fans weren’t allowed in until 10 minutes before tip. They checked in at a table, signed a Covid-19 survey and had their temperatures taken. Fans were only allowed to sit in designated spots in the bleachers, socially distanced apart.

“It seems safe. Everyone is wearing a mask,” Peter Bugiera said.