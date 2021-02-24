Cheers, clapping echo in school sports venues as fans return to the stands

The Jungle wasn’t completely empty at Amherst High School on Wednesday night. It was not fully loaded with 1,000 loud basketball fans, either.
But the estimated 25 in the house Wednesday night at least created a roar that had been missing through the Tigers’ five home games during this shortened season. Clapping for the home team’s first basket of the game, a 3-pointer by Jeff Koch, echoed just 1:32 into their contest against Sweet Home.
More applause and cheers followed, and not just at Amherst.
The fans were allowed back in the stands for the first time during this pandemic-shortened basketball and swimming season throughout the area. That happened a day after Section VI and the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association announced that they would allow home schools the option of allowing up to two spectators per athlete for the rest of the season for on-campus events.
To say they were thrilled at Amherst would be an understatement.
“The fact that they have a season and we’re able to watch in person is great,” said Kelly Bugiera, whose son Josh is a sophomore guard on the Tigers.
“There won’t be a lot of people, but there will be more than there were. … it’s definitely a home-court advantage," Amherst coach Chris Kensy said. "You just hope they’re going to be loud and provide more noise than 20-25 people would.”
They did their best, and while it wasn't the same as a full venue, it was livelier than an empty one.
When the state gave the OK for high-risk sports such as basketball to return to action Feb. 1, it left it up to school districts in each of the sections as to whether they would allow fans. Section VI opted not to have fans at the start, but said it would revisit the issue once teams started playing games.
The section’s executive committee did that during a Monday meeting and held a vote on the issue, resulting in the decision to allow two fans per athlete for home contests on district grounds only. Rules for the number of spectators allowed at hockey and bowling events are still up to the venues hosting those events, since they are private businesses.
Everyone was in their glory at Amherst, where fans weren’t allowed in until 10 minutes before tip. They checked in at a table, signed a Covid-19 survey and had their temperatures taken. Fans were only allowed to sit in designated spots in the bleachers, socially distanced apart.
“It seems safe. Everyone is wearing a mask,” Peter Bugiera said.
Wednesday was the first time the Bugieras got to see their son play a varsity game in person. Josh gave mom a reason to clap and cheer proudly when he drained a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter – a shot his father Peter filmed with his cell phone.
“We watched him on the live (stream) TV but to see him in person was awesome,” Kelly Bugiera said. “We hadn’t seen him live in a year.”
Veteran basketball official Mike O’Bryan, who has officiated more than his share of big games during his career, thinks it is great that fans are being allowed back into games.
“We’re moving forward,” he said. “I think it’s great these parents will be able to see their kids play. I’m a parent myself. I’m excited to go to (my son’s) last game and watch him play this year.”
But what of the parent that passionately disagrees with a referee's call?
“I barely hear them to tell the truth,” official Joe Dougherty said. “I'm locked into what’s happening on the court.”