Cheerleading sectionals set for Saturday with modified format

With competitive cheerleading moved to the Fall 2 season, the Section VI championships are scheduled for Saturday in a modified format.

Teams are split into four divisions with four venues each hosting a single division. In the morning sessions, Division A is at Williamsville North and Division D at West Seneca West. In the afternoon sessions, Division B is at Amherst and Division C is at Iroquois.

In order to minimize the number of people in the venue, only one team is allowed in the gym at one time. Teams check in, get 20 minutes to warm up, three minutes to set up, five minutes to perform and then exit. The next team is allowed to check in while the previous team is warming up but cannot take the floor for warmups until the previous team has exited. The event will be streamed so spectators can watch.

A winner and runner-up will be awarded in each division. In a typical season, five winners are crowned along with five runners-up with the 10 teams advancing to the state event. There is no state meet this year.

The champions from last year were: Frontier (Division 1 large schools), Clarence (D1 small), Starpoint (D2 large), Maryvale (D2 small), and Lake Shore (co-ed), with the five runners-up: Lancaster (D1 large), Orchard Park (D1 small), Iroquois (D2 large), Lewiston-Porter (D2 small) and Lockport (coed).