 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheerleading sectionals set for Saturday with modified format
0 comments

Cheerleading sectionals set for Saturday with modified format

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Section VI Cheerleading Championship 2020

Frontier High School cheerleaders at last year's sectionals.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

With competitive cheerleading moved to the Fall 2 season, the Section VI championships are scheduled for Saturday in a modified format.

Teams are split into four divisions with four venues each hosting a single division. In the morning sessions, Division A is at Williamsville North and Division D at West Seneca West. In the afternoon sessions, Division B is at Amherst and Division C is at Iroquois.

In order to minimize the number of people in the venue, only one team is allowed in the gym at one time. Teams check in, get 20 minutes to warm up, three minutes to set up, five minutes to perform and then exit. The next team is allowed to check in while the previous team is warming up but cannot take the floor for warmups until the previous team has exited. The event will be streamed so spectators can watch.

A winner and runner-up will be awarded in each division. In a typical season, five winners are crowned along with five runners-up with the 10 teams advancing to the state event. There is no state meet this year.

The champions from last year were: Frontier (Division 1 large schools), Clarence (D1 small), Starpoint (D2 large), Maryvale (D2 small), and Lake Shore (co-ed), with the five runners-up: Lancaster (D1 large), Orchard Park (D1 small), Iroquois (D2 large), Lewiston-Porter (D2 small) and Lockport (coed).

Maryvale would go on to win the New York Public High School Athletic Association title in Division 2 small, just days before sports were shut down at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. Starpoint was the other top-five finisher in the state, placing fourth in D2 large.

Connolly Cup Week 4

The Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports Week 4 top performers in high school football are (listed in alphabetical order): Santino Aramini (JFK), Devin Collins (Hamburg), Nate Cummings (Cleveland Hill), Antonio Davis III (Bennett), Shaun Gallagher (Frontier), Nate Johnson (Southwestern), Noah Kedge (Iroquois), Ricardo Kidd (St. Francis), Jayden Lassiter (Portville), Jason Mansell (Lancaster), Ricky Maye (Lockport), Teddy McDuffie (Amherst), Nion Paige (Niagara Falls), Nash Rieselman (North Tonawanda) and Tommy Sullivan (Orchard Park).

ECIC I basketball honors

Here are the honorable mention selections in boys basketball for ECIC I: Clarence, Marshone Eggleston-11, JD Brooks-12, Garrett White-11. Lancaster: Channing Francis-9. Orchard Park: Parker Rey-9. Williamsville North: Connor Murphy-12, Kyle Finn-12. West Seneca West: De'merion Weatherspoon-12, Jaden Walcott-12.  

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buffalo News boys basketball Players of the Year history (1978-2020)
High School

Buffalo News boys basketball Players of the Year history (1978-2020)

  • Updated

*–Indicates co-Players of the Year 2019 Noah Hutchins 2018 Greg Dolan, Williamsville South 2017 Dominick Welch, Cheektowaga 2016 Stafford Trueheart, Canisius 2015 Zack Panebianco, Jamestown 2014 Sterling Taplin, Williamsville North 2013 Adam Weir, Canisius 2012 Stan Wier, East Aurora 2011 Jaysean Paige, Jamestown 2010 Will Regan, Nichols* Chris Secky, Maple Grove* 2009 Will Regan, Nichols 2008 Rahshon Tabb, Niagara

Buffalo News girls basketball Players of the Year history (1993-2020)
High School

Buffalo News girls basketball Players of the Year history (1993-2020)

  • Updated

2018 Angel Parker, Cardinal O’Hara 2017 Anndea Zeigler, Cardinal O’Hara All-WNY girls basketball: Player of Year honor named after sports pioneer Pares 2016 Erica Martinsen, Williamsville East 2015 Chrisanna Green, Jamestown 2014 Jontay Walton, Cardinal O’Hara 2013 Cassie Oursler, Grand Island 2012 Katie Healy, Lancaster 2011 Kallie Banker, Grand Island 2010 Rachel Bantelman, Olean 2009 Erinne Cunningham, Jamestown 2008

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News