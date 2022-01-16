Cheerleading community petitions state to move championships over vaccine rules

Nearly 12,000 people have signed an online petition encouraging the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to move its competitive cheerleading competition because of a vaccine requirement at Rochester Institute of Technology. The event is scheduled for March 5.

RIT requires vaccination for those who attend campus events under its school policy and said it does not intend to alter the policy, Rochester TV station WHAM reported.

The NYSPHSAA does not have a vaccine requirement, but officials said they told all schools that participants and fans needed to adhere to the policies of the venues that were hosting events.

NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said it would not be feasible to move the championships on such short notice. Events are awarded to venues a year in advance.