Chautauqua Lake softball star Olivia Herrington commits to Canisius College

Chautauqua Lake softball star Olivia Herrington has given a verbal commitment to Canisius College, she announced on social media Wednesday.
Herrington, a senior pitcher, was named an All-Western New York small schools honorable mention selection last spring and was selected as the CCAA West 2 Pitcher of the Year. Herrington posted a 0.53 earned run average as a junior and opponents hit .071 against her. She struck out 141 in 66 innings and recorded seven victories as Chautauqua Lake went 12-6.
I’m excited to announce that I’ve verbally committed to play D1 softball at Canisius College to further my athletic and academic career! Next I want to thank my family and parents for supporting my dream! Lastly thank you to all the coaches that have helped me along my journey. pic.twitter.com/moeDhr6RHk— Olivia Herrington (@OliviaHerringt5) November 30, 2022
She also has extensive travel team experience with the Ohio-based Lookouts Fastpitch program. Her fastball has been clocked at 62 mph and her riseball at 55 mph.