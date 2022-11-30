 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chautauqua Lake softball star Olivia Herrington commits to Canisius College

  Updated
Chautauqua Lake softball star Olivia Herrington has given a verbal commitment to Canisius College, she announced on social media Wednesday.

Herrington, a senior pitcher, was named an All-Western New York small schools honorable mention selection last spring and was selected as the CCAA West 2 Pitcher of the Year. Herrington posted a 0.53 earned run average as a junior and opponents hit .071 against her. She struck out 141 in 66 innings and recorded seven victories as Chautauqua Lake went 12-6. 

She also has extensive travel team experience with the Ohio-based Lookouts Fastpitch program. Her fastball has been clocked at 62 mph and her riseball at 55 mph.

