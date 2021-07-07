Charlie Fischer wins second BDGA Junior Stroke Play Championship

Charlie Fischer of the East Aurora Country Club won his second straight Buffalo District Golf Association Boys Junior Stroke Play Championship, wrapping up the title Wednesday with a 2-over-par 73 at the Sheridan Park Golf Club in the Town of Tonawanda.

Fischer, entering his junior year at Orchard Park High, was not the only repeat champion. Rosalie Dinunzio of Clarence won the Girls Junior Stroke Play title for the second year in a row, and Jack Tebeau repeated as the Boys Sub-junior champion.

The 2019 New York State Golf Association and BDGA Sub-junior champion who won the ECIC scholastic title as a freshman in 2019, Fischer shot 35-38 in Wednesday's 18-hole final round after a 36 on Tuesday when the round was shortened to nine holes because of rain.

Recent Sweet Home graduate Ryan Edholm of the Pendleton Creek Golf Club finished second, three strokes behind Fischer with a 112 total after an even-par 71 in Wednesday's round. Edholm was runner-up to Fischer in 2020 as well, losing on the first playoff hole.

Fischer was not eligible to play for Orchard Park in the last high school season because he had transferred back to the school after spending a portion of the year at school in Florida. This spring, Fischer won two tournaments in Florida on the Hurricane Junior Tour.