Charlie Fischer wins second BDGA Junior Stroke Play Championship

Charlie Fischer of the East Aurora Country Club won his second straight Buffalo District Golf Association Boys Junior Stroke Play Championship, wrapping up the title Wednesday with a 2-over-par 73 at the Sheridan Park Golf Club in the Town of Tonawanda.
Fischer, entering his junior year at Orchard Park High, was not the only repeat champion. Rosalie Dinunzio of Clarence won the Girls Junior Stroke Play title for the second year in a row, and Jack Tebeau repeated as the Boys Sub-junior champion.
The 2019 New York State Golf Association and BDGA Sub-junior champion who won the ECIC scholastic title as a freshman in 2019, Fischer shot 35-38 in Wednesday's 18-hole final round after a 36 on Tuesday when the round was shortened to nine holes because of rain.
Recent Sweet Home graduate Ryan Edholm of the Pendleton Creek Golf Club finished second, three strokes behind Fischer with a 112 total after an even-par 71 in Wednesday's round. Edholm was runner-up to Fischer in 2020 as well, losing on the first playoff hole.
Fischer was not eligible to play for Orchard Park in the last high school season because he had transferred back to the school after spending a portion of the year at school in Florida. This spring, Fischer won two tournaments in Florida on the Hurricane Junior Tour.
Other top 10 finishers among the 32 golfers who finished the BDGA Junior Championship's 27 holes were:
Sean Barrett (River Oaks) 39-74-113, William Scherrer (Park CC) 39-76-115, Alex Bakshi (Park CC) 38-79-117, Mac Quinn (Springville) 38-79-117, Jacob Dantonio (Crag Burn) 39-79-118, Tyler Dantonio (Crag Burn) 41-78-119, Daniel Hillery (Park CC) 40-79-119 and Kevin Zhao 40-80-120.
Dinunzio's 41-80-121 won the Girls Junior Stroke title by 29 shots over Lauren Jaskier (Lancaster CC), who was the only other girl to finish the 27 holes.
Tebeau, who attends St. Francis, shot 37-78-115 to win by three shots over John Giangreco (NYSGA eClub-WNY), Halim Habib (CC Buffalo) and Cole Jones (East Aurora CC) with 118 each.
Tatiana Tutko won the Girls Sub-junior over 18 holes with 48-48-96. Cate West (NYSGA eClub-WNY) shot 52-55-107 for second.
The BDGA Boys and Girls Match Play tournaments will be at Cloverbank Country Club on July 20-21.