Cassidy Allen is sixth in pole vault at national meet in Oregon

Overcoming a red-eye flight delayed by weather and the uncertainty of whether her pole would arrive, Cassidy Allen of Lakewood and Southwestern Central High School in Jamestown placed sixth and gained All-America status on Thursday at the Nike Outdoor Scholastic Track and Field nationals in Eugene, Ore.

Allen cleared 13 feet, 4.5 inches on her second attempt and came close in a try for a personal record at 13-8.5.

“She was leading the competition through the first three heights, 12-1, 12-7.5 and 13-0.25, but then needed to try new poles and made 13-4.5 on her second attempt. Used her biggest pole ever for 13.85 attempts,” her personal coach Michael Auble reported in an email message to The Buffalo News.

Hana Moll of the Northwest Pole Vault TC of Washington won the event with a personal record of 4.37 meters. Among those finishing behind Allen was Paige Sommers of Westlake Village, Calif., who broke former Orchard Park star Leah Pasqualetti’s national high school record of 14-8.25.

