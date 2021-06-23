 Skip to main content
Cassidy Allen breaks own pole vault mark in winning three titles in Section VI track
Cassidy Allen of Southwestern not only topped her own state Division 2 pole vault record by clearing 13 feet, 7 inches, she also won the 200-meter dash and the triple jump at 38-1.50 in the Section VI Division 2 meet at Falconer on Wednesday.

There were three other multiple-event winners in the competition among athletes from 64 schools.

Oliver Madariaga of Fredonia won the boys 200 in 22.53 seconds and the 400 in 50.01.

Nicole Kuehner of Iroquois doubled in the girls 800 (2:21.76) and 1,500 (4:46.98), and Jayden DuBard of Cheektowaga won the discus (150-04) and shot put (55-11.25).

Evanuel Cook of WNY Maritime Charter won the boys 100 in 11.15 while Makhia Laster of Tapestry Charter took the girls 100 in 12.42.

John Swabik of CSP (Clymer/Sherman/Panama) won the boys pentathlon.

East Aurora had three winning relay teams taking the girls 4x400 and both the boys and girls 4x800.  Tapestry Charter won the girls 4x100 and Cleveland Hill the boys 4x100.

