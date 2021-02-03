Carlos Bradberry takes reins as Niagara Falls boys basketball coach

Carlos Bradberry has helped develop youth basketball talent in the city of Niagara Falls for more than a decade, so Bradberry should have a good feel of his new team as he takes over as boys basketball coach at Niagara Falls.

Bradberry is a former LaSalle High star and was 1993 Buffalo News All-Western New York Player of the Year when Niagara Falls had more than one public high school.

He succeeds Brent Gadacz, who stepped down for personal reasons, Niagara Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said.

Bradberry becomes the fifth coach in the history of the program, which began in 2000 when the old Niagara Falls and LaSalle high schools merged.

Bradberry started coaching Tuesday. The first day of practice was washed out Monday by a water main break.

“For me, it’s a blessing,” Bradberry said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. … I just want to do a good job and put everything I have into it.”

Bradberry has served as an assistant at Falls under previous head coaches Giulio Colangelo and Sal Constantino. He didn’t coach last year after he wasn't selected to succeed Constantino as head coach, but was slated to return as junior varsity coach this winter.