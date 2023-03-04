So many people in the athletic community in Western New York have known Carl Kuras for his work in football. Dennis Mason remembers what Kuras, a longtime teacher, coach and administrator at Cleveland Hill High School, took from his work in football and in coaching and applied it to a new challenge in teaching.

Kuras earned his certification to teach special education when it appeared that physical education teaching positions would be cut, and Kuras moved from the gymnasium to the classroom. Because he had worked with so many kids who learned and processed information and concepts in sports in their own ways, he had a game plan of sorts for how he could teach a new group of students.

“Kids learn differently and that’s what he did – he tried to figure out how each kid learned best and worked through the tough teenage years,” said Mason, who taught and coached football at Cleveland Hill. “When we got him certified, he did that. When you coach a team, you have a bunch of different personalities. In special education, you have kids that never talk, or never stop talking, and you have to find a way to reach them all.”

Mason and Jim Fleischman, who coached football at Maryvale and at East Aurora high schools, respectively, told The Buffalo News that Kuras, 76, died Thursday. A cause of death was not given.

One of Kuras’ most notable contributions to high school football in Western New York is that he was a co-founder and co-chairman of the Trench Trophy, given annually to the region’s top lineman since 2003.

Kuras, a 1965 Lancaster graduate who later graduated from Brockport, joined the teaching staff at Cleveland Hill in 1970, and became a football coach in 1972. He coached Cleveland Hill’s freshman team before joining the varsity staff, where he worked with Mason from 1978-95. Kuras was also the school's athletic director from 1989-2001, when he retired. In 2010, Cleveland Hill honored Kuras by naming its athletic complex and football field in his honor.

However, as he coached, he always noticed a few things. One, it only seemed like specific position players won the Connolly Cup, the award given annually since 1972 to the top high school football player in Western New York’s Section VI or Monsignor Martin Athletic Association. There wasn’t a similar recognition for offensive and defensive linemen.

“He’s always been a coach who never claimed glory for himself,” said Fleischman, who also coached at Alfred State and at SUNY-Canton. “In football, the (running) backs and quarterbacks and wide receivers get all the glory. The guys on the front lines get very little recognition. He felt it was time for the big guys to get some recognition, and he came up with the idea of the Trench Trophy, which is symbolic of the game being played in the trenches on the offensive and defensive lines. He went with it and from there, it’s gone on. It’s gotten bigger and better every year.”

Kuras also assembled and oversaw the committee that oversaw the Trench Trophy, beginning with nominations each year, then scouting games during the season to designate the top linemen in Western New York high school football. The first meeting of the Trench Trophy committee was in August 2003 and this past season's winner, Bennett’s Rashard Perry, who will play college football at Syracuse, was the 20th recipient.

Previous winners include John Urschel, a Canisius High graduate and former NFL player who most recently served on the College Football Playoff’s selection committee – but who is as well-known for his proficiency as a mathematician; Tyler Doty, a St. Joe’s graduate who is now an offensive lineman at the University at Buffalo; and Jake Fuzak, a Williamsville South graduate and a former UB offensive lineman.

Sadly, yesterday we suffered the loss of our Founder and Chairman, Carl Kuras. Our sudden loss of Carl was felt by many throughout WNY. His impact on the community as a coach, educator, and mentor cannot be overstated. His legacy will continue on in all of the lives he touched. — Trench Trophy 🏈 (@TrenchTrophy) March 4, 2023

Sal Capaccio, who is WGR’s reporter for the Buffalo Bills, graduated from Cleveland Hill in 1991 and was on the bowling team during his senior year. He remembers when he found out that Kuras learned the team was a little too rowdy on a bus ride back to the high school.

The next day, the entire bowling team was called over the public-address system at Cleveland Hill, and told to report to Kuras’ classroom. When they got there, Kuras directed them to an equipment room, which he had set up to resemble seats on the bus.

“He said to us, ‘Fill in the seats, and I’m going to show you exactly how to act when you’re on the bus!’ ” Capaccio recalled.

“As an athlete who played for him, he was one of the funniest men you ever were around. He was very intense when you played but knew when to dial it down and be a father figure. He was a person in my life, outside of my family, who taught me that it’s great to love your teammates and coaches and the men around you. I learned that from him. That’s the kind of human being he was, for me.”

Incredibly heartbroken to learn the passing of my former @ClevelandHillFB coach/AD Carl Kuras!Most compassionate, caring & funniest coach and man.￼ Thank you for always believing in and being there for me, Coach! We will all miss you so much. Fly high, Greatest Eagle! 💙💛🦅 pic.twitter.com/quIAfgjhSD — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) March 2, 2023

Capaccio spoke at the Trench Trophy banquet in December, and a few weeks later, he received a text message from Kuras after Capaccio spoke with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the Bills pregame show Jan. 8 at Highmark Stadium, less than a week after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to cardiac arrest.

“Roger Goodell!,” Kuras wrote. “Who’s next … Biden? Love and pride.”

Kuras added two emoji to the message: A heart and an eagle, the Cleveland Hill mascot.

Mason said Kuras’ legacy was that he was able to motivate the children with whom he worked.

“Whether it was football, track, phys ed or teaching, he was able to reach kids,” Mason said.

Very sorry to hear about the loss of Carl Kuras. He was a good man, and a wonderful advocate for high school football in Western New York. We will miss you Carl. God be with you!!! https://t.co/h3GAnzsv4D — Matt Ard (@wvu_431) March 3, 2023

Kuras is survived by his wife, Dorothy, his son, Chad, and his daughter, Kelly.

Information on services and burial were not immediately available. The Trench Trophy announced that a celebration of life for Kuras will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. March 12 at the Lancaster Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Parkway in Lancaster.