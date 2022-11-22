Cardinal O'Hara receives school-record $1M donation toward athletic fields

Over the summer, Renee Orr, Cardinal O’Hara’s director of advancement, was in her office on the phone with a potential donor. She was attempting to convince the 1972 graduate to donate a large amount to his alma mater.

As the conversation continued, the California-based donor who wants to remain anonymous, asked Orr what the school needs, and she responded, “We need to update our fields.”

That’s all he needed to hear. The result: a school-record $1 million donation that will be used to improve athletic fields.

Phase 1 of the project calls for new sod, goal posts, and irrigation and drainage systems at the existing football and soccer field. The baseball and softball field will get new fenced dugouts, chain link backstops, new clay infield and sod outfield surfaces and a new irrigation system.

“We had an alum whom we built a relationship with and they were to make a big gift and asked what our main priority was as far as the building and the school was," Orr said. "I pitched them the fields and the rest was history.”

When the donor committed to a seven-figure gift, Orr couldn’t believe it. She jumped out of her chair, holding up her index finger to those in her office. She was signaling a $1 million donation, but they instead thought she was telling them to “hold on.”

It was a moment Orr and many in the office couldn’t believe, as they were able to bask in such generosity toward O’Hara.

“That was my single biggest day at work was that million-dollar gift,” Orr said.

O’Hara will be using Wendel to lead the project. The school hope it is completed for the 2023-24 academic year, although officials are optimistic the baseball and softball fields could be completed in time for the teams to squeak in at least one game this spring. Construction has yet to begin.

“The fact that we can have home sporting events here is great,” O’Hara athletic director Earl Schunk said. “There aren’t many schools that do that. The fact that we can host them right there and it’ll be a gorgeous setup.”

Schunk hopes the new facilities will help attract prospective students.

Principal Joleen Dimitroff said the donation has brought more positive energy to campus, and the school’s latest donation shows its alumni base can be more than willing to give back.

"We’re very excited," he said. "There’s always been a strong sense of pride at O’Hara. This new chapter in our history is something everyone is getting around with the project.”