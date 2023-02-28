Cardinal O'Hara sophomore Kyla Hayes wanted to start strong to help spark the Lady Hawks to another Monsignor Martin girls basketball championship game.

She scored 12 of her 20 points in the first quarter and went on a personal 8-0 run to end the period and give O'Hara a 15-point advantage on their way to a 55-39 victory against St. Mary's on Tuesday in a Division A semifinal.

“I just knew that I had to get the game going,” Hayes said. “I just had to start the energy so we could pull this one out.”

There wasn’t anything Hayes couldn’t do, as she was vocal with her teammates on assignments and objectives while signaling what needed to be done when she was on the court or at the free throw line. Hayes, the team’s starting center, would, at times, bring the ball up for O’Hara and initiate the offense.

“Kyla’s been doing tremendous in practice and over our last three or four games. She’s stepping up more as a leader, and she’s one of the younger kids on the team,” coach Nick O’Neil said. “She’s leading us in practice, leading us in our games, leading us in workouts and so much. She’s a tremendous kid.

"She’s one of the best players in Western New York, and I expect her to be the best player in Western New York very soon.”

Hayes’ leadership led to an O’Hara offense and defense that looked pristine throughout most of the game, as the team was active in the passing lanes, aggressive on the boards and was able to make the game tough for St. Mary’s freshman Emily McDonald, the Lancers' leading scorer at 14.6 points per game. McDonald finished with 11 points.

“We put our best defender, Jordyn Williams, on her,” Hayes said. “Whenever they set a screen, we were coming to hedge it. We knew how she wanted to play, and we did everything we could to stop her.”

O’Hara (12-10) has won nine consecutive Monsignor Martin championships, but saw its regular season championship streak ended by Nichols (20-4) this season. The Vikings advanced to the championship game after a 58-43 victory against Sacred Heart (15-11).

For the first three quarters, the game was close, with the Sharks potentially in position to pull off the upset. Nichols’ lead was only three entering the fourth quarter, but the Vikings used a 21-9 run to put the game away.

“Playoffs are a whole new level of intensity,” Nichols coach Kayleigh Rizzo said. “It was a scrappy game, but, overall, I think we were poised at the end, rose to the occasion and controlled the tempo.”

University at Buffalo commit Brianna Barr-Buday was too physical near the rim for Sacred Heart to handle, finishing with a team-high 17 points on 8 of 13 shooting, and grabbing a game-high 15 rebounds.

“I thought today was a tough game,” the junior said. “I don’t think it was one of our prettiest games, but I think today’s game was about grit and hard work. We did that even when some of our shots weren’t going.

"Once we were down and tied, I told myself, ‘It’s time to turn it on and get every rebound.’ ”

While Barr-Buday had a double-double, seniors Quinn Benchley and Cianna Tobia were strong on the perimeter and tough while penetrating Sacred Heart’s defense. Eight of Benchley’s 14 points came from the free throw line, as she struggled with her shot (3 of 12), but was able to get the stripe, where she hit 8 of 10 attempts.

As for Tobia, she entered the game averaging 6.5 points per game and doubled her average when the team needed someone to rise to the occasion. She finished with 13 points.

“I thought I played really well,” Tobia said. “I was a little light on defense in the second half, but I was able to pick it up.”

While Tobia was speaking about her performance, Benchley turned and smiled to add, “She really held us together today.”

Nichols and Cardinal O’Hara will meet Thursday at Hilbert College at 7:45 p.m. It will be the third meeting this season between the teams, with Nichols winning the first two meetings by an average of 13 points.

O'Hara had won 45 consecutive games against Monsignor Martin opponents before losing to Nichols in the first meeting Jan. 12.

“I think it’s going to be one of the best girls games around because of what’s at stake,” O’Neil said. “I know they want to knock us off and I know we want to continue our tradition of winning here. It’s going to be an interesting game, and I expect a dogfight.”