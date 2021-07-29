Cardinal O'Hara names Shawn Mangold as its next football coach

Cardinal O’Hara has hired Shawn Mangold as its next varsity football head coach.

Mangold takes the reins at the small Catholic school after serving as an assistant for five years at Tonawanda High School, including the final three as defensive coordinator.

Mangold is a former quarterback/safety who graduated from Kenmore West in 1996. Mangold has also coached football at the youth level.

“I want to thank Cardinal O’Hara Athletic Director Tony Pulvirenti for the opportunity,” Mangold said of earning his first varsity head coaching job. “I’ve coached every level up to varsity. … It just felt it was a natural progression. I learned a lot from (head coach) Joe Kelly during my time at Tonawanda. I just felt it was time to take the next step.”

Mangold takes over for Shaquille Dudley, who stepped down earlier this month after accepting a teaching job at another school. Fifteen coaches applied for the job, according to Pulvirenti.

“We thought he was the most prepared candidate … especially on short notice,” Pulvirenti said. “He’s got an extensive amount of coaching. He’s known around Tonawanda … I just feel he has what it takes to hire a solid coaching staff. I think he can take us back to when we were a competitive football program.”