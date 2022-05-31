Cardinal O'Hara hires former St. Joe's JV coach Bryan Legge to lead boys basketball program

On Memorial Day, former St. Joseph’s junior varsity basketball coach Bryan Legge accepted the job of becoming Cardinal O’Hara’s new varsity coach, returning to the school he graduated from in 2003.

The move comes a month after Tony Pulvirenti announced his decision to depart from the program as the boys basketball coach and school athletic director. Former D’Youville coach Earl Schunk replaced Pulvirenti as the athletic director and named Legge as his first hire.

“I watched him coach the JV and I just like his coaching demeanor,” Schunk said. “He seemed very capable and then he really impressed us in the interview process plus being an alumnus of O’Hara, it kind of all fit together.”

Hiring Legge, 37, puts to rest the idea of Schunk returning to the sideline, as he was open to doing so if there were no impressive candidates. Schunk, who spent the last 11 seasons coaching at D'Youville, said the program brought four candidates in last week for interviews and were sold on Legge’s pitch to revive the program.

“I feel like I’m back at home. It feels like I’m going to high school all over again, it really does,” Legge said. “When I walked in there for the interview I was like, ‘Man, nothing’s really changed just yet, huh.’ Even the smells were the same.”

The Hawks went 8-18 last season and have had a losing record in their three seasons following winning the 2018-19 Catholic High School Athletic Association Class B state championship.

As a member of the Monsignor Martin association, attracting players is how teams reach the top, and that’s a quality Schunk was looking for in a candidate. Schunk cited Legge's experience as a referee and trainer.

“My hope is to really get our school marketed and branded really well so we can start getting more kids involved,” Legge said. “I really want to find a way that we can keep these kids in-house for four years. I want students to trust our teachers, staff, and administrators so they know they’re in good hands.”

Legge said he still plans to referee, but more so at the grammar school level, so he’ll have an idea of the up-and-coming players in the area. He sees that more of a summer job and doesn’t foresee refereeing much during the season.

“He’s been out there recruiting and training, so he has a really good pipeline to the kids, the eighth-graders, and the people we want to attract to Cardinal O’Hara,” Schunk said.

Legge has seen it all throughout his basketball career, whether it was as a player at Medaille College, or his two-year stint on Williamsville South’s coaching staff prior to four years at St. Joseph’s. He said he’s never applied for a varsity position until this year.

With his kids getting older, he felt it was an opportune time. Before applying at O’Hara, Legge said he interviewed for the same job at Lancaster. Having gone through the process with the Legends, he felt relaxed when it came time to interview with the Hawks.

“I wasn’t uncomfortable or nervous by any means,” Legge said. “When I went there, I played with blood and sweat as hard as I could. I gave that school everything I possibly had. For me to be able to come back and be able to throw that all over the new student-athletes I’m going to have, I think this is a God-send.

“I think this has all played it in the right way. There were other opportunities I could’ve had years ago, but it just didn’t feel right. With my kids now at an age where I can pursue my passions again, I really feel like this fell into place at the right time.”

As for Legge’s coaching staff, he ideally would want to hire O’Hara alums. If not, he is aiming for former college teammates or former players he coached.

"Definitely want to keep it the quote-unquote family that I have,” Legge said.

