Cardinal O'Hara girls basketball looks to extend its run of dominance

The Covid-19 pandemic already has resulted in this girls basketball season being one of the most unique in history.
Teams will be squeezing anywhere from 12 to 16 regular-season games in a brisk, five-week window. Playoffs will take place, but the tournaments won’t be as massive or lengthy as in past years, since they will last only one week.
Mix in temperature checks and lots of sanitizer, and you get the picture.
But amid necessary changes to make this season happen, one constant remains the same.
Cardinal O’Hara appears to be the team to beat again in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association. Its eight-person roster features nothing but returnees from last season’s crew, which finished ranked No. 1 in The Buffalo News large schools poll. They are all a year older, wiser and stronger athletically.
The Hawks have a talented big three – seniors who have earned full-ride basketball scholarships – in returning All-Western New Yorkers Aaliyah Parker (first team), Amelia Strong (second team) and Mia McCarthy (third team). Parker has signed with Niagara University, Strong with Long Island University and McCarthy with West Alabama.
They have five others who likely will wind up playing some level of college basketball – including starting juniors Jada Rutledge and Courtney McClaney. Rutledge has offers from Jacksonville State and Niagara. The reserves are seniors Sydney Mountain and Gianna Padula and junior Madelyn Greco.
“So, basically every girl on my basketball team right now will be playing college basketball that are seniors,” Cardinal O’Hara coach Nick O’Neil said. “Insane.”
Fans are prohibited from attending games due to the pandemic. The only way folks will be able to watch the Hawks, who opened their season Monday against Mount St. Mary, is via livestream.
“They’ll be difficult,” St. Mary’s coach Anthony Ottomano said. “They have a cohesive group with three seniors who’ve been there. There will be a tough challenge for anyone in our area.”
The Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted high school sports all year. And while winter sports have resumed, no spectators are allowed.
That has been the story since the Hawks won the New York State Federation Tournament of Champions Class A crown back in 2014. That began O’Hara’s run of seven straight Monsignor Martin playoff championships.
Since the start of the 2013-14 season, the Hawks have won 151 games. That includes an 89-game winning streak against Western New York teams. Of their 33 losses, only four have come against teams in the 716, with Amherst pulling off the feat twice.
The Hawks take pride in that success, but they’re not basking in past accomplishments. They still want to win plays in practice, along with those in games. It’s their competitive nature.
With the state tournament portion of this postseason canceled due to the pandemic, their sole focus is on winning the Monsignor Martin championship for the eighth year in a row.
“I just feel everybody takes it serious and we’re all very close,” McCarthy said. “In our practice everyone learns something new, and I feel that’s why we improve because everyone takes it seriously.”
“My kids like to compete,” O’Neil said. “The other schools like to compete, and it's like we try to bring atmosphere here. The best need to play the best, not run from the best, and try to hide. And we just want to go out and show that we're the best team in Western New York.”
That attitude has enabled O’Hara to attract quality student-athletes. Also, success tends to catch the attention of recruits, especially those with aspirations for playing in college. A little luck never hurts, either.
When O’Hara won the Federation in 2014, it received an unlikely addition in eventual News Player of the Year Jontay Walton, who transferred in for her senior year after Holy Angels Academy closed.
McCarthy, who made 42% of her three-pointers last season and surpassed 1,000 career points, initially was supposed to attend Mount St. Mary. Instead, circumstance resulted in her opting to enroll at O’Hara.
McCarthy believes that playing with the Hawks enabled her to reach untapped potential, as practicing against other top talents daily made her better. She practiced against current Niagara guard and ex-Sister Maria Pares Player of the Year Angel Parker for two seasons.
“It was definitely a faster pace,” McCarthy said. “You’re bound to get better going against Angel.”
Sometimes you don't appreciate something until it's gone.
O’Neil tries to take an AAU program approach with O’Hara. He believes that is the best way to get players exposure in front of college suitors – even though that means hitting the road to give kids a chance to be seen.
“Nobody's coming to Buffalo, so you got to go to the people,” O’Neil said. “You know, we only have four Division I schools around here. We take them to areas where there are 50 Division I schools.”
The shortened pandemic schedule will prevent O’Hara from traveling too far from home, but at least this team has a chance to compete and battle together one more time.
Owens coaching via remote
While Carrie Owens continues to recover from a November motorcycle accident that resulted in her left leg being amputated, she plans to coach Sacred Heart via remote until receiving clearance from her physician to return to the sideline.
Interim coaches Rachelle Matthys and Kristy Roesch will have an iPad on the sideline opened in video conference mode. Someone on the team will hold the tablet so that Owens can see the action on the floor. If she needs to talk to a player on the bench, someone will hand the tablet to the player.
Because the wound on Owens’ leg hasn’t completely healed, her doctor believes it would be too risky for her to catch Covid-19 if she’s around too many people. She hopes to receive the OK to return to the sideline by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, St. Mary’s junior Shay Ciezki ended last season with offers from high mid-majors Richmond and Davidson, but heads into this season with offers from Ole Miss of the Southeastern Conference, as well as N.C. State of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Ciezki has already surpassed 1,000 career points.
ECIC report
Williamsville South has won a sectional title in its classification seven years in a row. It looks to extend that streak with reigning Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year Amari DeBerry leading the way, along with junior guard Gretchen Dolan. But the Billies could be pushed by ECIC II rival Amherst, which always seems to be in the mix with fine guard play led by senior Ella Wanzer.
In ECIC III, East Aurora figures to be in the hunt, led by junior guard Haley Potenza and senior guard Bella Weir. Don’t count out Iroquois, led by senior captain Emily McLaughlin. Depew’s Kaylee Krysztof and Maryvale 6-footer and eighth-grader Kyla Hayes should keep their teams in title contention, too.
Senior Brooke Woodard of Eden will continue her basketball career at Geneseo. She is Eden’s all-time scoring leader, with 1,129 points. Jessica Zittel is a junior with 860 points. The Raiders and defending Section VI Class C champion Holland should contend for ECIC IV, with Claire Pikett leading the Dutchwomen.
Around the NFL
Grand Island, Lockport, Lew-Port and North Tonawanda are expected to battle it out for the Niagara Frontier League title.
Even though Lydia Sweeney is gone from defending NFL champ Grand Island, the cupboard isn’t bare, as the Vikings return a dominant inside player in Brittany Barr.
Lockport lost in the NFL final last winter, but has NCCC commit Ashlynn Johnson back. Lew-Port figures to be very strong with Sarah Woods, Sophie Lindamer and Claire Skourovisk leading the charge.
Paige Book returns for NT, which also receives a boost from O’Hara transfer and senior Alex Buckley. Keep an eye on seniors Laura Cohn and Aiyanna Yazzie for Ken West, which can’t be counted out either.
There won’t be a championship game, so percentage of wins will be used to crown an NFL champion. There isn’t enough time to squeeze in an NFL title game with sectionals being conducted in a week.
Milestone alert
Kyra Wood of City Honors has a shot at eclipsing 2,000 career points. She helped the Lady Centaurs to a 21-1 record last year. Their season ended against eventual Class B champion Dunkirk.
Key Dates
March 11: Monsignor Martin semifinals, higher seeds host