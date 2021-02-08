Cardinal O'Hara girls basketball looks to extend its run of dominance

“I just feel everybody takes it serious and we’re all very close,” McCarthy said. “In our practice everyone learns something new, and I feel that’s why we improve because everyone takes it seriously.”

“My kids like to compete,” O’Neil said. “The other schools like to compete, and it's like we try to bring atmosphere here. The best need to play the best, not run from the best, and try to hide. And we just want to go out and show that we're the best team in Western New York.”

That attitude has enabled O’Hara to attract quality student-athletes. Also, success tends to catch the attention of recruits, especially those with aspirations for playing in college. A little luck never hurts, either.

When O’Hara won the Federation in 2014, it received an unlikely addition in eventual News Player of the Year Jontay Walton, who transferred in for her senior year after Holy Angels Academy closed.

McCarthy, who made 42% of her three-pointers last season and surpassed 1,000 career points, initially was supposed to attend Mount St. Mary. Instead, circumstance resulted in her opting to enroll at O’Hara.