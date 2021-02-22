 Skip to main content
Cardinal O'Hara, Eden lead first girls basketball polls of season
Cardinal O'Hara, Eden lead first girls basketball polls of season

  • Updated
  • 0
Cardinal O'Hara girls basketball

Cardinal O'Hara girls basketball player Amelia Strong dribbles the ball during practice on Feb. 1.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

Cardinal O'Hara is the unanimous choice for No. 1 in the first Buffalo News girls basketball large schools poll, but will immediately face a challenge.

O'Hara visits No. 2 St. Mary's on Monday night. 

Amherst, Hamburg and Lancaster round out the top five among the large schools. 

Eden is No. 1 among the small schools and received two first-place votes. Depew is No. 2 with one first-place vote. Holland, Randolph and East Aurora are in the top 5. 

Since fans are prohibited from attending games, including the coaches and officials who normally would be poll contributors, media members who regularly attend games will serve as the pollsters.

Girls large schools (first-place votes in parentheses)

1

Cardinal O'Hara (3) 

30

St. Mary's 

27 

Amherst 

23 

Hamburg 

22 

Lancaster 

15 

6t 

Williamsville South 

12

6t 

Lewiston-Porter 

12 

Sacred Heart 

10 

Williamsville South 

 9

10 

Clarence

Others 

 Iroquois 1, Lockport 1

 

Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Tim Lindner.

Girls small schools (first-place votes in parentheses)

 Eden (2)

 29

Depew (1) 

26 

Holland 

17 

Randolph 

16 

East Aurora

14 

6t 

Wilson 

12 

6t 

Southwestern

12 

City Honors

 10

Olean

10t 

Nardin

10t 

Chautauqua Lake 

Others 

Panama 5, Falconer 3 

 

Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Matt Spielman (The Post-Journal)         

