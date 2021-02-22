Cardinal O'Hara, Eden lead first girls basketball polls of season

Cardinal O'Hara is the unanimous choice for No. 1 in the first Buffalo News girls basketball large schools poll, but will immediately face a challenge.
O'Hara visits No. 2 St. Mary's on Monday night.
Amherst, Hamburg and Lancaster round out the top five among the large schools.
Eden is No. 1 among the small schools and received two first-place votes. Depew is No. 2 with one first-place vote. Holland, Randolph and East Aurora are in the top 5.
Since fans are prohibited from attending games, including the coaches and officials who normally would be poll contributors, media members who regularly attend games will serve as the pollsters.
Girls large schools (first-place votes in parentheses)
1
Cardinal O'Hara (3)
30
2
St. Mary's
27
3
Amherst
23
4
Hamburg
22
5
Lancaster
15
6t
Williamsville South
12
6t
Lewiston-Porter
12
8
Sacred Heart
10
9
Williamsville South
9
10
Clarence
3
Others
Iroquois 1, Lockport 1
Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers), Tim Lindner.
Girls small schools (first-place votes in parentheses)
1
Eden (2)
29
2
Depew (1)
26
3
Holland
17
4
Randolph
16
5
East Aurora
14
6t
Wilson
12
6t
Southwestern
12
8
City Honors
10
9
Olean
9
10t
Nardin
6
10t
Chautauqua Lake
6
Others
Panama 5, Falconer 3
Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Matt Spielman (The Post-Journal)