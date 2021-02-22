Cardinal O'Hara, Eden lead first girls basketball polls of season

Cardinal O'Hara is the unanimous choice for No. 1 in the first Buffalo News girls basketball large schools poll, but will immediately face a challenge.

O'Hara visits No. 2 St. Mary's on Monday night.

Amherst, Hamburg and Lancaster round out the top five among the large schools.

Eden is No. 1 among the small schools and received two first-place votes. Depew is No. 2 with one first-place vote. Holland, Randolph and East Aurora are in the top 5.

Since fans are prohibited from attending games, including the coaches and officials who normally would be poll contributors, media members who regularly attend games will serve as the pollsters.

Girls large schools (first-place votes in parentheses)