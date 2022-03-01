Cardinal O'Hara beats St. Mary's 68-42 to capture ninth straight Monsignor Martin girls basketball title

Sophomore Aliviya Russell (15 points) went on a 8-0 run to start the period. Her play, which included two and-one's, led her teammates to yell, "Let's go," in celebration and led to an “M-V-P” chant from the home crowd.

“We just had to keep the momentum going," Russell said. "We really wanted to take this ninth straight championship.”

A successful reign of dominance includes thwarting others from reaching the pinnacle. For the third consecutive season, that was St. Mary's and its star, Shay Ciezki, who had 20 points. Ciezki, the Penn State signee who became the Monsignor Martin's career leading scorer Saturday, had it as a personal goal to win a league championship.

Ciezki left it all out on the court, which included O’Neil complimenting her at one point during the game, saying, “That’s a good pass, girl.”

“Playing against Shay Ciezki, she’s the best player in Western New York, one of the best players in the state, and deserves to be Miss Basketball,” O’Neil said. “She’s the toughest player we’ve played against. To me, she’s been the biggest challenge defensively for me to top. She just causes headaches.