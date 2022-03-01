Cardinal O'Hara beats St. Mary's 68-42 to capture ninth straight Monsignor Martin girls basketball title

Dominance is something to behold. It is what so many hope to experience, but so few can, because maintaining such a high level for so long is difficult.
That helps explain why the Cardinal O’Hara girls basketball program is so remarkable.
The Hawks won their ninth consecutive Monsignor Martin championship with a 68-42 victory over visiting St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
The gratification of another championship showed after the final buzzer sounded. The players ran on the court toward their fans and started dancing to DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win” before each took a turn cutting down the net over their bench.
“This is one of the best teams I’ve ever had, and I’ve had some great teams,” O'Hara coach Nick O’Neil said. “We’ve had the most fun this year. All of these girls love each other, the parents love the kids, and it's just been a special team and a special season for us.”
The Hawks advance to this weekend's Catholic state tournament as the Class AA representative.
Freshman Kyla Hayes was named the finals MVP, following a 20-point and 18-rebound outing. Her stat line could have been foreseen during pregame warmups, as there was a noticeable size difference between the 6-2 Hayes and the opposition, a common theme throughout the season.
“Kyla Hayes has been doing this all year,” O’Neil said. “I’m lucky to coach a kid like her. To me, she’s just scratching the surface of her potential. She really does this every game, with every team trying to stop her from getting it inside.
"The sky is the limit for that kid, she’s a high-major prospect.”
Although Hayes was the star of the game and a bright spot for present and future of Western New York girls basketball, the difference-maker for the Hawks was their fourth-quarter performance. They were leading by 12 points entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Lancers 17-3 in the final eight minutes.
Sophomore Aliviya Russell (15 points) went on a 8-0 run to start the period. Her play, which included two and-one's, led her teammates to yell, "Let's go," in celebration and led to an “M-V-P” chant from the home crowd.
“We just had to keep the momentum going," Russell said. "We really wanted to take this ninth straight championship.”
A successful reign of dominance includes thwarting others from reaching the pinnacle. For the third consecutive season, that was St. Mary's and its star, Shay Ciezki, who had 20 points. Ciezki, the Penn State signee who became the Monsignor Martin's career leading scorer Saturday, had it as a personal goal to win a league championship.
Ciezki left it all out on the court, which included O’Neil complimenting her at one point during the game, saying, “That’s a good pass, girl.”
“Playing against Shay Ciezki, she’s the best player in Western New York, one of the best players in the state, and deserves to be Miss Basketball,” O’Neil said. “She’s the toughest player we’ve played against. To me, she’s been the biggest challenge defensively for me to top. She just causes headaches.
"She’s a great kid, a great player. She’s going to do some tremendous things at Penn State. Unfortunately, one of us had to win, one of us had to lose.”
Despite the loss, it’s not the end for St. Mary’s. Nichols beat Nardin 63-46 on Tuesday, and the Lancers and Gators will play Thursday in Lancaster. The winner will serve as Monsignor Martin's Class A representative in the state Catholic tournament.
“We’re excited to play them,” St. Mary’s coach Anthony Ottomano said. “They are a good team. Their record in Monsignor Martin doesn’t reflect as good as they are. We still have our work cut out, we got to put the records aside. It’s a one-game shootout right here, and we got to be the better team.”
Sacred Heart advances
Sacred Heart beat visiting Mount St. Mary 78-45 and will represent Monsignor Martin in Class B in the state Catholic tournament.
Morgan Giancaterino led the Sharks with 26 points and scored her 1,000th point during the second quarter.
Meghan Trapper had 18 and Mary Caterina added 11 for Sacred Heart.