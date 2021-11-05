Canisius wins Monsignor Martin boys volleyball title; St. Mary's captures girls crown

Two high school volleyball programs continued their dominance in Monsignor Martin Athletic Association play as Canisius won its 22nd straight league title on the boys’ side, while the St. Mary’s girls won another title on Friday night at Nardin Academy.

For Canisius, the win did not come easy. The Crusaders jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a 25-23 win in the first set and a 25-17 win in the second. St. Joe’s came storming back, winning 25-22 in a tight third set.

In the fourth set, the Marauders jumped out to an 8-2 lead before Canisius came back to cut the lead to three points, but St. Joe’s won 25-19 to force a decisive fifth set.

Canisius scored the first three points and never looked back, winning 15-13 to capture another title. Tommy Lynch recorded the game-winning kill for the Crusaders and was named MVP of the playoffs.

“We know they’re a good team, we know that they’re not going to go away, so when we went up 2-0, we just had to stay resilient,” Lynch said. "We dropped two sets but that does not matter, we still had to stay up and stay resilient.”

The win was a bit relieving for Canisius. Earlier in the year, St. Joe’s handed Canisius its first Monsignor Martin loss in 10 years.