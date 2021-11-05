Canisius wins Monsignor Martin boys volleyball title; St. Mary's captures girls crown

Two high school volleyball programs continued their dominance in Monsignor Martin Athletic Association play as Canisius won its 22nd straight league title on the boys’ side, while the St. Mary’s girls won another title on Friday night at Nardin Academy.
For Canisius, the win did not come easy. The Crusaders jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a 25-23 win in the first set and a 25-17 win in the second. St. Joe’s came storming back, winning 25-22 in a tight third set.
In the fourth set, the Marauders jumped out to an 8-2 lead before Canisius came back to cut the lead to three points, but St. Joe’s won 25-19 to force a decisive fifth set.
Canisius scored the first three points and never looked back, winning 15-13 to capture another title. Tommy Lynch recorded the game-winning kill for the Crusaders and was named MVP of the playoffs.
“We know they’re a good team, we know that they’re not going to go away, so when we went up 2-0, we just had to stay resilient,” Lynch said. "We dropped two sets but that does not matter, we still had to stay up and stay resilient.”
The win was a bit relieving for Canisius. Earlier in the year, St. Joe’s handed Canisius its first Monsignor Martin loss in 10 years.
“I think one thing we learned is that it’s just one match. It wasn’t the end-all, say-all and we knew that we were going to see them at the end of the year and I said that it’s one game at a time, one play at a time," Canisius coach Trevor Gooch said. "Sometimes we’re at our best, sometimes they’re at their best.”
Gooch is in his first year as head coach after taking over for longtime coach Tom Weislo, who changed positions within the school over the summer.
“It’s unbelievable," Gooch said. "As I told the kids, I have no words because each championship is special in their own way and this one I’ll definitely remember for the rest of my life.”
On the girls’ side, only one of the three sets was competitive as St. Mary’s beat Sacred Heart 25-13, 25-21, 25-9, earning the Lancers' 11th straight Monsignor Martin title.
After winning handily in the first set, Sacred Heart seemed to gain some momentum, trading points for much of the second set before St. Mary’s finally pulled away, scoring the final four points to take a commanding 2-0 lead.
“The score didn’t indicate how that set was going. We made a lot of errors in there, we were getting hit off the court, but we were still pretty confident that we could pull it out once we cleaned up the ball control,” St. Mary’s head coach Don Pieczynski said. “It pumped us up and I’m sure it deflated them a little bit.”
Carson Tyler and Jordan Hummel were two difference-makers for St. Mary’s throughout the match. Tyler finished with a team-high 25 kills while Hummel made an impact off the stat sheet, diving for loose balls that prevented Sacred Heart from scoring in crucial situations.
“I think it’s very challenging and you learn to be mentally tough, but I think it’s pretty cool to know that everyone backs you all the time,” Tyler said. “Just hard work pays off.”
“Jordan makes it all possible," Pieczynski said. "She’s our ball control player, our defensive player and the captain of our team, a leader who knows the game in and out, so it really helps to have her on the court.”
Canisius' season comes to an end with the win, while St. Mary’s will travel to New York City next weekend as one of four teams to compete in the state championships.