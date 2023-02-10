Canisius used a strong third quarter and went to beat Bishop Timon, 81-69, in the battle of No. 1s in boys basketball Friday night.

Host Canisius, which took over the top spot in the News large schools polls Monday, turned a three-point halftime lead into a 10-point edge at 56-46, going into the fourth quarter against the Tigers, who have been the top-ranked team in the News small schools poll all season.

Pat Benzer had 12 of the Crusaders’ 25 points in the third quarter. He finished with 15.

Shane Cercone finished with 27 for Canisius (15-5, 9-3 in Monsignor Martin) and Luke Granto had 20, including 11 in the second half.

Timon had its 12-game winning streak snapped and moved to 18-3, with two of those losses to Canisius, which won 73-69 in early December. The Tigers’ other loss was to Christian Brothers Academy from Syracuse. Timon is 10-3 in Monsignor Martin play.

Jacob Humphrey scored a game-high 29 to lead Timon. Jaiden Harrison added 20 and Nakyhi Harris had 17.

Timon hosts WNY Maritime on Saturday and closes the regular season at St. Joe’s on Tuesday and at St. Francis on Thursday. Canisius hosts Cardinal O’Hara on Tuesday and visits The Park School on Thursday.

Milestone

Southwestern senior Matt Pannes reached 1,000 career points in a 65-33 loss Thursday to Salamanca.

Signings

West Seneca West had a signing ceremony this week for six athletes: Ice hockey player Riley Andzel to UMass-Boston, Madison MacNeil to D’Youville for track and field, field hockey Aleena Januchowski to Coker University, basketball player Kate Quinn to Alfred, soccer player Jordan Brown to Hilbert and baseball player Michael Parzymieso to Hilbert.