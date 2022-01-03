 Skip to main content
Canisius tops boys basketball large schools; Timon leads small schools poll
Canisius tops boys basketball large schools; Timon leads small schools poll

  • Updated
Orchard Park visits Bishop Timon in varsity basketball

Orchard Park's Seth Joba is fouled by Bishop Timon's Kevin Thompson in a game earlier this season.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News large schools and small schools boys basketball polls.

Records are through Sunday's games. First-place votes in parentheses. 

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Canisius (3) [MM] 4-3  47 1t
 2.  Orchard Park (2) [AA]  3-0  46  5 
 3.  St. Francis [MM] 6-2 39  8 
 4.  Amherst [A] 5-1 33  7 
 5.  St. Joe's [MM]   3-3 31  3 
 6.  Health Sciences [A] 6-1  24 1t 
 7.  Niagara Falls [AA] 3-1 21 6 
 8.  Jamestown [AA] 2-1  17 4 
 9.  McKinley [A] 5-1  11  9 
10.  Williamsville East [A]  5-3   4 10 
Other  Niagara Wheatfield [A]  5-1  2  

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).

Small schools 

 Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Bishop Timon (5) [MM] 7-1 50 1
 2.  Olean [B] 6-0 45 2
 3t.  Nichols [MM] 4-2 37  4t
 3t.  Tapestry [B] 4-4 37  3 
 5.   St. Mary's [MM]  7-1 314t 
 6.  Cardinal O'Hara [MM] 3-6 24  6
 7.  Salamanca [C] 5-1  15  RV 
 8.  Lackawanna [B] 2-4 12 7
 9.  Randolph [C] 5-1 9  9
10.  Allegany-Limestone [B] 4-2 7 10 
Other  Fredonia [B] 4-1 6  8

Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Tony Pulvirenti (Cardinal O’Hara coach), Kevin Hind (Randolph coach).

