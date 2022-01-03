Canisius tops boys basketball large schols; Timon leads small schools poll

Here are the results of this week's Buffalo News large schools and small schools boys basketball polls.
Records are through Sunday's games. First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Canisius (3) [MM]
|4-3
|47
|1t
|2.
|Orchard Park (2) [AA]
|3-0
|46
|5
|3.
|St. Francis [MM]
|6-2
|39
|8
|4.
|Amherst [A]
|5-1
|33
|7
|5.
|St. Joe's [MM]
|3-3
|31
|3
|6.
|Health Sciences [A]
|6-1
|24
|1t
|7.
|Niagara Falls [AA]
|3-1
|21
|6
|8.
|Jamestown [AA]
|2-1
|17
|4
|9.
|McKinley [A]
|5-1
|11
|9
|10.
|Williamsville East [A]
|5-3
|4
|10
|Other
|Niagara Wheatfield [A]
|5-1
|2
Voters: Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB), Kyle Husband (Canisius coach), Zaire Dorsey (McKinley coach).
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Bishop Timon (5) [MM]
|7-1
|50
|1
|2.
|Olean [B]
|6-0
|45
|2
|3t.
|Nichols [MM]
|4-2
|37
|4t
|3t.
|Tapestry [B]
|4-4
|37
|3
|5.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|7-1
|31
|4t
|6.
|Cardinal O'Hara [MM]
|3-6
|24
|6
|7.
|Salamanca [C]
|5-1
|15
|RV
|8.
|Lackawanna [B]
|2-4
|12
|7
|9.
|Randolph [C]
|5-1
|9
|9
|10.
|Allegany-Limestone [B]
|4-2
|7
|10
|Other
|Fredonia [B]
|4-1
|6
|8