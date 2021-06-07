Canisius takes Game 1 of Georgetown Cup behind Christian Cabrera's homer, Tommy Lynch's pitching

Junior righty Tommy Lynch had more than enough in the tank to get one more batter, which is fitting since his Canisius High School baseball teammates had plenty of spirit, too.
The end result: The Crusaders find themselves one win away from securing their first Georgetown Cup in five years.
Canisius rallied for a 5-4 win over longtime rival St. Joe’s early Monday night to take Game 1 of the best-of-3 Georgetown Cup Championship series before an overflow crowd at the Robert T. Scott Sports Complex in Kenmore.
Senior Christian Cabrera’s opposite-field home run to right field in the top of the seventh broke a 4-4 tie. Crusaders starter Lynch struck out two of the final three batters he faced in the bottom of the inning to secure the complete-game victory and put his side in position to win the prestigious Monsignor Martin postseason baseball championship trophy.
One of the teams will be crowned champion Tuesday, unless Mother Nature intervenes. Game 2 of the series is slated for a 3:30 p.m. start at Canisius College. Should St. Joe’s win, Game 3 immediately follows.
“We didn’t make it here our sophomore year, so we’re hungry for this,” said Cabrera, whose first homer of the season highlighted a 1-for-3 day. “We’ve had two walk-offs this year, so our coaches stress staying positive.”
This wasn’t a walk-off, but a clutch comeback nonetheless after St. Joe’s erased a 3-0 deficit and surged ahead during a four-run fourth.
Tristan Weigand’s infield single with one out in the fourth gave the Marauders their first hit and base runner. He scored later in the inning on Thomas Zwirecki’s single. With two aboard, Brendan Bucello crushed a Lynch offering over the left-field fence to give St. Joe’s the lead.
It stayed that way until the top of the sixth, when the Crusaders made something happen on the bases.
Marauders pitcher Joe Tobia lost control of one as his first pitch of the inning nailed Victor Mazzara in the helmet. Jacob LaDuca then dragged a sacrifice bunt down the first-base line, which was fielded by Tobia, who tagged the runner for the out. But a hard-running Mazzara was halfway to third by then and Tobia threw the ball into foul territory in short left field, enabling Mazzara to score the tying run. That set the stage for Cabrera and Lynch with Marauders and Crusaders student-section fans taking turns jeering each other with every pitch.
The Crusaders have practiced hitting the other way all season. It paid off Monday.
Senior and Niagara University commit Vincent Mauro crushed a solo homer to right in the fourth to make it 3-0 Canisius.
Cabrera then showed he, too, can go opposite field, taking Tobia deep.
“I was looking for a fastball because he has good off-speed stuff,” Cabrera said. “I got the fastball and went opposite field. … We’ve been working on that. … At St. Joe’s, because of its short right field, if you drive one opposite field, it has a chance to go out.”
Lynch sealed the deal, earning his second win in three starts this spring versus St. Joe’s. Lynch yielded four runs on five hits and struck out five.
In the seventh, Lynch faced four batters. After retiring the first on a popup to second, he got Jeremy Connor looking at a 3-2 pitch that caught the outside corner. Chris Casarsa kept hope alive with a solid single up the middle. He stole second, but one pitch later, Lynch got Matt Halsdorfer swinging to end it.
“He’s got ice in his veins,” Canisius coach Justin Santonocito said.
Lefty-swinging Justin Hodil hit a two-run homer to right in the second inning for Canisius.
St. Joe's finds itself needing to rally. It last won the Cup in 2017 and is playing in the final series for the seventh time in coach Paul Nasca's nine seasons.
“I’m proud of the way my kids played,” Nasca said. “We need to do a better job offensively.”
“We’re not done, it’s not over,” Santonocito said. “Paul will have them ready.”