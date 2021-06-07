Canisius takes Game 1 of Georgetown Cup behind Christian Cabrera's homer, Tommy Lynch's pitching

“I was looking for a fastball because he has good off-speed stuff,” Cabrera said. “I got the fastball and went opposite field. … We’ve been working on that. … At St. Joe’s, because of its short right field, if you drive one opposite field, it has a chance to go out.”

Lynch sealed the deal, earning his second win in three starts this spring versus St. Joe’s. Lynch yielded four runs on five hits and struck out five.

In the seventh, Lynch faced four batters. After retiring the first on a popup to second, he got Jeremy Connor looking at a 3-2 pitch that caught the outside corner. Chris Casarsa kept hope alive with a solid single up the middle. He stole second, but one pitch later, Lynch got Matt Halsdorfer swinging to end it.

“He’s got ice in his veins,” Canisius coach Justin Santonocito said.

Lefty-swinging Justin Hodil hit a two-run homer to right in the second inning for Canisius.

St. Joe's finds itself needing to rally. It last won the Cup in 2017 and is playing in the final series for the seventh time in coach Paul Nasca's nine seasons.

“I’m proud of the way my kids played,” Nasca said. “We need to do a better job offensively.”

“We’re not done, it’s not over,” Santonocito said. “Paul will have them ready.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.