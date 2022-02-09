 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Canisius swimming wins its 20th consecutive Monsignor Martin title
  • Updated
  • 0
Canisius won nine of 11 events to win the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association swimming championships Tuesday at Buffalo State for its 20th consecutive All-Catholic title.

Canisius had 451 points, followed by St. Joe’s with 299 and St. Francis with 220.

Senior Matthew Wyksnar won the 200 individual medley (2:00.60) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.96) and was part of the winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.94) and 400 relay (3:18.94). Senior John Barry won the 50 freestyle (23.02) and 100 backstroke (56.95) as well as being on the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams (1:44.62).

Woyksnar and Barry teamed with freshman Peter Peyser and senior Henry Weimer in the 200 freestyle relay. Barry, junior Eli Noecker, senior Christian Wilson and sophomore Ryan Stravino took the 200 medley relay. Woyksnar, Weimer, Peyser and sophomore Erik Parkes won the 400 relay (3:18.94)

Parkes also won the 100 freestyle in 51:08 and Peyser also took the 100 breaststroke (1:03.73).

Jude Strittmatter from St. Francis won the 200 freestyle in 1:47.87 and the 100 butterfly (51.88).

