Canisius swimming wins its 20th consecutive Monsignor Martin title

Canisius won nine of 11 events to win the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association swimming championships Tuesday at Buffalo State for its 20th consecutive All-Catholic title.

Canisius had 451 points, followed by St. Joe’s with 299 and St. Francis with 220.

Senior Matthew Wyksnar won the 200 individual medley (2:00.60) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.96) and was part of the winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.94) and 400 relay (3:18.94). Senior John Barry won the 50 freestyle (23.02) and 100 backstroke (56.95) as well as being on the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams (1:44.62).