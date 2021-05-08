Canisius starts fast, repeats as Monsignor Martin football playoff champion

Saturday, McMillan added to his highlight package with an assist from Baker, who passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another. Baker went 14-for-20 with 192 yards and rushed eight times for 50.

“That’s not a matchup anybody wants,” winning coach Rich Robbins said. “He’s a tough kid to cover. He’s a great route runner. He has a bright future ahead of him.”

Canisius mixed run and pass well throughout, starting with its opening drive. Baker made a great throw into the wind and McMillan made a nice catch in the back right corner of the end zone to make it 6-0.

After taking a 14-0 lead, Mikey Doctor recovered an onside kick for the Crusaders and on the next play, McMillan caught a 50-yard touchdown down the middle as he split both safeties, running under the perfectly thrown ball by Baker – again into the wind.

“We probably have the best connection in New York State, no funny,” McMillan said. “I love that guy (Baker). He throws it where it needs to be. It’s my job to go and get it.”

That second TD came after Baker’s 9-yard run, set up when Canisius’ defense forced a turnover on a strip, sack and fumble recovery by Malachi Charleston (team-high nine tackles).