Canisius starts fast, repeats as Monsignor Martin football playoff champion

Nik McMillan has a history of giving defensive backs the “You Got Mossed” treatment in big games.
The Canisius junior wide receiver was up to his old tricks again Saturday afternoon at the Stransky Complex during the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association championship game. The Division I prospect gave old friend St. Francis the “You Got Mossed” treatment more than once, as the Crusaders started fast and were never threatened during a 33-14 triumph before a family and friends crowd of more than 200.
McMillan caught two of his three touchdowns during a 21-point first quarter, as Canisius bolted to an early three-scores lead by turning two takeaways into a pair of touchdowns.
With the win the Crusaders (4-1) repeated as Monsignor Martin postseason champions and captured their fourth title in five seasons.
“It’s huge to pull this off,” said McMillan, who caught four passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns. “I love all those guys in that locker room. I just had to get it done for them.”
The McMillan-Tyler Baker connection came into prominence last season in the state Catholic final when McMillan made a sensational leaping catch over a Cardinal Hayes defensive back to pull down the touchdown to set up the game-winning 2-point conversion run. The video highlight went viral and ultimately made ESPN’s “You Got Mossed” segment with former NFL receiving great turned ESPN analyst Randy Moss.
Saturday, McMillan added to his highlight package with an assist from Baker, who passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another. Baker went 14-for-20 with 192 yards and rushed eight times for 50.
“That’s not a matchup anybody wants,” winning coach Rich Robbins said. “He’s a tough kid to cover. He’s a great route runner. He has a bright future ahead of him.”
Canisius mixed run and pass well throughout, starting with its opening drive. Baker made a great throw into the wind and McMillan made a nice catch in the back right corner of the end zone to make it 6-0.
After taking a 14-0 lead, Mikey Doctor recovered an onside kick for the Crusaders and on the next play, McMillan caught a 50-yard touchdown down the middle as he split both safeties, running under the perfectly thrown ball by Baker – again into the wind.
“We probably have the best connection in New York State, no funny,” McMillan said. “I love that guy (Baker). He throws it where it needs to be. It’s my job to go and get it.”
That second TD came after Baker’s 9-yard run, set up when Canisius’ defense forced a turnover on a strip, sack and fumble recovery by Malachi Charleston (team-high nine tackles).
St. Francis (2-3) tried to make a game of it when Gavin Calkins recovered a fumble at Canisius’ 9 early in the second quarter. Prized Division I recruit Jimmy Scott gained the nine yards for the TD. First the junior running back/defensive end made a nice one-handed diving catch on a swing pass that got caught by the wind and almost sailed out of his long reach. He likely would have scored if not for the wind playing tricks on the ball. He scored on a 5-yard run on the next play to make it 21-6.
That’s as close as it would get for a young Red Raiders crew that began the season late due to a Covid-19 pause and also lost a couple of key guys who likely would have made a difference in Matt Jaworski and Jake Ritts.
Both transferred out in the fall for the chance to play their senior seasons in states that opted to play the sport when it's normally played in the autumn. Remember, it was uncertain whether New York State would allow a high-risk sport like football to be played at all back in late August and early September – putting potential college recruits entering their senior years in tough spots.
“I’m just very proud of the fact these guys busted their humps, second half we came back and played hard,” longtime Red Raiders coach Jerry Smith said.
McMillan capped his four-receptions-for-105-yards day with a nifty, jumping 13-yard TD with a DB guarding him five minutes later.
“I’m biased but those are two of the best football players in New York State,” Robbins said of McMillan and Baker. “The connection they have and the way they hook up, Tyler does whatever we need him to do and puts the team on his back. Nik McMillan, I used this word after the state championship last year and nothing has changed. He’s special.”
Thus ends one of the most unique football seasons in Monsignor Martin history. It began with practices March 15, roughly seven months later than usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It featured four of the six league teams going on a 10-day pause at some point.
They got the games in and it ended with The News’ No. 1-ranked large school going out on a victory.
“This has been 18 months of an offseason and season. It’s been a long road,” Robbins said. “Anytime you end it with a championship, it doesn’t seem so long. We just went from the longest offseason in New York State history to the shortest offseason in New York State history. … We’ll take a couple of weeks and we’re back at it. We have a state and Monsignor Martin championship to defend.”