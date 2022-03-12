Canisius, St. Mary's capture state Catholic boys basketball championships

It was the type of performance by the Canisius High School basketball team that left its opposition, well, floored.
Luke Granto was dribbling in the corner of the forecourt in the second quarter when he slickly cut to the baseline and then stopped. The move is often called an “ankle-breaker," because the defender winds up well out of the play and sometimes on the floor. Granto paused for a split-second and lofted a 3-pointer. Bang, followed by bedlam by the partisan Canisius crowd.
If it wasn’t the actual end of the game – it made the score only 39-20, it sure felt like a decisive moment.
“I was on the sideline, and I went crazy when he made the move,” teammate Shane Cercone said. “And then he hit the three!”
Canisius (23-5) went on to an 85-47 victory over Fordham Prep in the Catholic High School Athletic Association’s Class A championship game. It was part of a doubleheader at the Flickinger Center on the ECC-City campus, and it was a masterpiece.
The Crusaders outlasted Holy Trinity 53-45 in the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Class A state semifinal boys basketball game.
“Oh yeah, this is definitely one of our best games,” Cercone said. “We came out with energy. We said, 'Let’s come out aggressive from the start.' We were able to do that for the rest of the game.”
The Crusaders trailed only once, as it was 2-0 for the Rams (22-5) after the first two minutes of play. Canisius quickly took the lead and continued to extend the margin for the rest of the game.
Two aspects of the game were particularly noticeable. Canisius played strong defense throughout the contest. When Fordham Prep managed to get through the perimeter of the defense, the Crusaders had players such as 6-foot-7 Declan Ryan and 6-5 Eddie Cosgrove waiting around the basket. As a result, the team from the Bronx had trouble finishing plays.
“It seems since we’ve gone on this win streak and played so well down the stretch, it (defense) has absolutely been our catalyst,” Canisius coach Kyle Husband said. “The focus, the energy, the attention to details has been there at that end of the floor, and it was that way tonight. They are a team that likes to get downhill, but our detail for defense was awesome.”
Ryan was part of a dynamic offensive combination. He finished with 25 points, second only to Cercone’s 29. Those two players combined for enough points to win the game on their own, although the entire starting lineup chipped in.
“The two of them led the way all season,” Husband said. “To go out with these types of performances at this stage, in this game – we couldn’t have drawn it up any better.”
The two teams had been scheduled to play in the state finals two years ago in the Bronx, but that game got wiped out by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“(Ryan and Cercone) are the only ones I still have left from that (2020) team,” Husband said.
Class B
Not many high school boys basketball teams had a season like St. Mary’s of Lancaster.
The Lancers won only one game during the 2020-21 campaign. Now a year later, St. Mary’s is the Class B champion of the Catholic High School Athletic Association after defeating Cathedral Prep (New York City area), 60-53, in the title game.
“We were ecstatic just to have this opportunity,” coach Ryan Gallo said. “A one-win program to now the height of a state championship. I couldn’t be more proud of the boys – the culture change, everything I demanded out of them. Early in the season, I thought we’d have trouble winning five basketball games. Now we’ve won a championship.”
Leading the way was the biggest – literally and figuratively – addition to the Lancers’ lineup. Six-foot-9 center Massimo Moretti showed up at the door of the Lancaster high school as an exchange student in the fall. No doubt, Gallo looked up at him … and up at him … and figured he’d be a big help. And he was.
“He’s a tremendous piece of our success,” Gallo said. “Today he made such a difference. But we were a team. And one of the greatest compliments I received was, ‘Coach, you’ve got a great bunch of kids.’”
Moretti finished the game with 29 points to lead all scorers. He dominated play at both ends, with his rebounding and blocked shots proving to be a constant on the defensive end. Will Lindstrom added 12 and Damien Keller added 10.
St. Mary’s (15-10) jumped out immediately by scoring the first seven points of the game to take the lead, and Cathedral Prep (19-4) never led. Still, the Crusaders trailed by only two points just after the start of the second half before the Lancers went on a 12-2 run. Their lead never dropped under seven points after that.
“We talked about the first four minutes and how important they were going to be,” Gallo said. “We were able to get a little bit of a cushion, and then we were able to stem the tide. We knew they would make a couple of runs, that’s basketball. But we held them off enough. It was a tough physical game. Earlier in the season, we had a tough time responding to that type of play."