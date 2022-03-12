Canisius, St. Mary's capture state Catholic boys basketball championships

It was the type of performance by the Canisius High School basketball team that left its opposition, well, floored.

Luke Granto was dribbling in the corner of the forecourt in the second quarter when he slickly cut to the baseline and then stopped. The move is often called an “ankle-breaker," because the defender winds up well out of the play and sometimes on the floor. Granto paused for a split-second and lofted a 3-pointer. Bang, followed by bedlam by the partisan Canisius crowd.

If it wasn’t the actual end of the game – it made the score only 39-20, it sure felt like a decisive moment.

“I was on the sideline, and I went crazy when he made the move,” teammate Shane Cercone said. “And then he hit the three!”

Canisius (23-5) went on to an 85-47 victory over Fordham Prep in the Catholic High School Athletic Association’s Class A championship game. It was part of a doubleheader at the Flickinger Center on the ECC-City campus, and it was a masterpiece.

“Oh yeah, this is definitely one of our best games,” Cercone said. “We came out with energy. We said, 'Let’s come out aggressive from the start.' We were able to do that for the rest of the game.”