Canisius, St. Joe's will meet for Monsignor Martin boys volleyball title

As it seems to do so often in other sports, the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys volleyball championship will come down to Canisius and St. Joe’s.
They will play for the league title at 5 p.m. on Friday at Nardin.
Canisius, which has won the last 21 Monsignor Martin championships in the sport, easily swept past visiting Cardinal O’Hara in Tuesday’s semifinal match.
St. Joe’s took care of visiting St. Francis in three sets, but it was a competitive match. The Marauders triumphed 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18 to advance with their third victory over the Red Raiders this season. Owen Bembenista had the match-winning kill for St. Joe’s in the third set, while the serving and attacking of Alex Schmidt stood out for the winners in the first two sets.
Canisius won the regular season Monsignor Martin championship with an 8-1 record, winning two of three league matches over St. Joe’s was enough to give the Crusaders the title.
Despite that, coach Mark Anzalone’s St. Joe’s team has a chance on a neutral court. The Marauders ended a 10-year Canisius win streak in league matches by upsetting the Crusaders earlier this season in four sets 25-19, 22-25, 25-22 and 27-25.
Canisius came back to take the third league match between the rivals 3-1 on October 20.
Starpoint scores upset
No. 1 seed Olmsted lost in the Division 2B of the Section VI boys volleyball quarterfinals, but Starpoint provided the biggest surprise.
The seventh-seeded Spartans needed to go five sets to knock off No. 2 seed Sweet Home on the Panthers’ home court in their 2B quarterfinal. The set scores were 25-23, 25-13, 22-25, 22-25 and 15-10 to advance to a semifinal match against West Seneca West.
The Starpoint attack was led by DeAngelo D’Aloise with 18 kills, David Prozapas with 14 kills and Evan Saunders with 12 kills.
Justin Gerhard had 42 assists for the Spartans, and Jonathan Zawada had 22 digs.
Starpoint was a tough out for Sweet Home in the ECIC II regular season, losing the first match between the two 3-2, then upsetting the Panthers 3-0.
In Division-1, Clarence swept Niagara Falls 3-0 and will meet No. 1 seed undefeated Orchard Park in the semifinals on Friday.
In another seeding upset in Division 2A, No. 5 Williamsville East defeated No. 4 Niagara Wheatfield in three sets.
No. 1 Grand Island triumphed over Hamburg 3-0, and West Seneca West beat Hutch-Tech.
Amherst, the No. 8 seed, swept Olmsted; Eden/North Collins swept City Honors; East Aurora/Holland blanked Cheektowaga; and West Seneca East needed four sets to eliminate Lake Shore.