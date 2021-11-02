Canisius, St. Joe's will meet for Monsignor Martin boys volleyball title

As it seems to do so often in other sports, the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys volleyball championship will come down to Canisius and St. Joe’s.

They will play for the league title at 5 p.m. on Friday at Nardin.

Canisius, which has won the last 21 Monsignor Martin championships in the sport, easily swept past visiting Cardinal O’Hara in Tuesday’s semifinal match.

St. Joe’s took care of visiting St. Francis in three sets, but it was a competitive match. The Marauders triumphed 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18 to advance with their third victory over the Red Raiders this season. Owen Bembenista had the match-winning kill for St. Joe’s in the third set, while the serving and attacking of Alex Schmidt stood out for the winners in the first two sets.

Canisius won the regular season Monsignor Martin championship with an 8-1 record, winning two of three league matches over St. Joe’s was enough to give the Crusaders the title.

Despite that, coach Mark Anzalone’s St. Joe’s team has a chance on a neutral court. The Marauders ended a 10-year Canisius win streak in league matches by upsetting the Crusaders earlier this season in four sets 25-19, 22-25, 25-22 and 27-25.